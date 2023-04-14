AFU eliminates 500 invaders, four tanks, seven artillery systems in past 24 hours – General Staff

Over the past day on Thursday, April 13, the AFU eliminated 500 Russian occupiers, four tanks, 16 armored vehicles, seven artillery systems and four units of automotive and special equipment, the General Staff reported.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to April 14, 2023 approximately amounted to: about 181,090 people of military personnel (plus 500) people, 3,650 tanks (plus four) units, 7,069 armored combat vehicles (plus 16) units, 2,784 artillery systems (plus seven) units, 535 MLRS units, 283 units of air defense equipment, 307 aircraft units, 293 helicopters, 2,339 operational-tactical level UAVs, 911 cruise missiles, 18 ships/boats, 5,640 motor vehicles and tankers (plus three) units, 321 units of special equipment (plus one)," the report posted on Friday reads.