Zelenskyy signs decree appointing Lysohor as head of Luhansk Regional Administration, Artiukh of Sumy Regional Administration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree appointing Artem Lysohor as head of Luhansk Regional State Administration, and Volodymyr Artiukh as head of Sumy Regional State Administration.

Relevant decrees No. 212/2023 and No. 213/2023 of April 12, 2023 are published on the website of the head of state.

Earlier, Lysohor was deputy head of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Zhytomyr region. From October 2021 to June 2022 he was seconded to perform the duties of Deputy Commander of the Joint Forces for the use of forces and means of National Police units. As of October last year, he had the rank of colonel.

Lieutenant General Volodymyr Artiukh was awarded the Order of Merit of the 1st degree in August last year, served in command positions up to Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and at the end of last summer was an adviser to the head of Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration.