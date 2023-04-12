Russians carry out 19 air strikes, more than 10 attacks from MLRS during the day –General Staff

Russian troops carried out 19 air strikes during the day, carried out more than 10 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on the positions of our troops and the infrastructure of settlements, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports the situation as of 18:00 of Wednesday.

"There are wounded among the civilian population. The probability of missile and air strikes in the future remains high throughout Ukraine," the General Staff said on the official Facebook page.