Video of execution of Ukrainian POW demonstrates brutal war crime – Bundestag Vice President

A video of the execution of a Ukrainian serviceman distributed on the Internet demonstrates a brutal war crime committed by a Russian soldier, this is another proof of the brutality of the “Putin” war, said Vice-president of the Bundestag Katrin Dagmar Göring-Eckardt.

“The video demonstrates a brutal war crime committed by a Russian soldier against a Ukrainian prisoner of war. This video is another proof of the brutality of Putin's Russia. The perpetrators of numerous war crimes must be brought to justice,” she wrote on Twitter.