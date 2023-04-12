Facts

18:00 12.04.2023

Video of execution of Ukrainian POW demonstrates brutal war crime – Bundestag Vice President

1 min read
Video of execution of Ukrainian POW demonstrates brutal war crime – Bundestag Vice President

A video of the execution of a Ukrainian serviceman distributed on the Internet demonstrates a brutal war crime committed by a Russian soldier, this is another proof of the brutality of the “Putin” war, said Vice-president of the Bundestag Katrin Dagmar Göring-Eckardt.

“The video demonstrates a brutal war crime committed by a Russian soldier against a Ukrainian prisoner of war. This video is another proof of the brutality of Putin's Russia. The perpetrators of numerous war crimes must be brought to justice,” she wrote on Twitter.

Tags: #video #war #executions

MORE ABOUT

16:26 12.04.2023
UN says it’s ;shocked by extremely brutal videos' of execution of Ukrainian military

UN says it’s ;shocked by extremely brutal videos' of execution of Ukrainian military

14:47 12.04.2023
EU: if beheading of Ukrainian POW confirmed, it to be another reminder of inhumanity of Russian war against Ukraine

EU: if beheading of Ukrainian POW confirmed, it to be another reminder of inhumanity of Russian war against Ukraine

15:07 07.04.2023
Turkish FM following meeting with Lavrov: War must be stopped as soon as possible

Turkish FM following meeting with Lavrov: War must be stopped as soon as possible

21:21 06.04.2023
Creation of regional centers for veteran development on basis of educational institutions to contribute to reintegration of war veterans – Laputina

Creation of regional centers for veteran development on basis of educational institutions to contribute to reintegration of war veterans – Laputina

21:02 06.04.2023
Ukrainian Defense Forces carry out eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours — AFU General Staff

Ukrainian Defense Forces carry out eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours — AFU General Staff

19:33 06.04.2023
Ukraine restores more than 200 healthcare facilities destroyed by aggressor state – Liashko

Ukraine restores more than 200 healthcare facilities destroyed by aggressor state – Liashko

19:23 05.04.2023
East of Ukraine remains main direction of Russian strike, we do not observe risks from Odesa direction – Reznikov

East of Ukraine remains main direction of Russian strike, we do not observe risks from Odesa direction – Reznikov

18:37 03.04.2023
At least 501 children killed since escalation of war in Feb 2022 – UN

At least 501 children killed since escalation of war in Feb 2022 – UN

17:49 03.04.2023
Twelve more Ukrainians released from captivity: 10 military and two civilians – Coordination HQ

Twelve more Ukrainians released from captivity: 10 military and two civilians – Coordination HQ

21:21 31.03.2023
USA joins other countries, organizations worldwide in demanding justice for Ukrainians – Blinken

USA joins other countries, organizations worldwide in demanding justice for Ukrainians – Blinken

AD

HOT NEWS

UN says it’s ;shocked by extremely brutal videos' of execution of Ukrainian military

EU: if beheading of Ukrainian POW confirmed, it to be another reminder of inhumanity of Russian war against Ukraine

Zelenskyy signs law on ensuring right of Ukrainians to pensions under martial law

Lubinets on video with execution of Ukrainian soldier: I demand this issue be considered separately at UN Human Rights Committee

SBU launches investigation into war crime filmed on video - torture and murder of Ukrainian POW

LATEST

British Ambassador: If video of execution of Ukrainian POW by Russians published for intimidation, then it turns out to be opposite

URCS ready to participate in rehabilitation of veterans - Dotsenko

Zelenskyy signs law on ensuring right of Ukrainians to pensions under martial law

Lubinets on video with execution of Ukrainian soldier: I demand this issue be considered separately at UN Human Rights Committee

Ukraine establishes warm diplomatic relations with India – Yermak

Invaders build three lines of defence in Zaporizhia region – British intelligence

SBU launches investigation into war crime filmed on video - torture and murder of Ukrainian POW

Shmyhal announces possible counteroffensive of Armed Forces of Ukraine in summer

Italy to present its vision of Ukraine's recovery on April 26

Zelenskyy calls for support for Ukrainian soldiers 'politically and informationally'

AD
AD
AD
AD