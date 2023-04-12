Facts

14:22 12.04.2023

Zelenskyy signs law on ensuring right of Ukrainians to pensions under martial law

2 min read
Zelenskyy signs law on ensuring right of Ukrainians to pensions under martial law

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Law of Ukraine No. 2981-IX on amendments to the law of Ukraine on compulsory state pension insurance on the assignment of pensions to persons living in the temporarily occupied territory or in the territory where hostilities are conducted, adopted by the Verkhovna Rada Rada on March 20, 2023, the press service of the Head of the Ukrainian State reports.

This document is aimed at ensuring the fulfillment of the right of Ukrainians to pensions under martial law.

"Citizens who have reached retirement age, or become persons with disabilities, or who have lost their breadwinner and live in the temporarily occupied territory or in the territory where hostilities are taking place, are faced with the inability to receive a pension. Thus, they cannot directly apply to the Pension Fund of Ukraine or submit an application and supporting documents through the PFU electronic services web portal due to the lack of the Internet and Ukrainian mobile communications in the occupied territories," the message reads.

The adopted law calls for resolving this problem, in particular, providing that during the period of martial law and within three months after its termination or cancellation, a pension is assigned regardless of the date of application.

According to the adopted law, the pension will be assigned: by age - from the day following the day of reaching retirement age; in connection with disability - from the date of establishment of disability; in connection with the loss of a breadwinner - from the day following the day of the death of a breadwinner, as well as for length of service - from the day following the day of dismissal from work giving the right to such a pension, but not earlier than February 24, 2022.

The norms of the law also apply to citizens living in the temporarily occupied territories or in the territories where hostilities were fought and left them.

Tags: #law #pensions

MORE ABOUT

16:56 20.03.2023
Rada adopts European integration law on strengthening protection of intellectual property rights

Rada adopts European integration law on strengthening protection of intellectual property rights

21:21 16.03.2023
Moldovan language renamed Romanian

Moldovan language renamed Romanian

16:36 07.03.2023
Law On Media complies with standards of Council of Europe – experts' conclusion

Law On Media complies with standards of Council of Europe – experts' conclusion

15:04 17.02.2023
Govt to index pensions by 20% in March – Shmyhal

Govt to index pensions by 20% in March – Shmyhal

10:16 25.01.2023
Zelensky signs law on strengthening responsibility for desertion, disobedience of military personnel

Zelensky signs law on strengthening responsibility for desertion, disobedience of military personnel

12:58 30.11.2022
Law on oligarchs implementation delayed due to lack of Venice Commission's opinion – Maliuska

Law on oligarchs implementation delayed due to lack of Venice Commission's opinion – Maliuska

18:33 22.11.2022
Law enforcement officers enter info on fact that Russian military committed treachery in connection with opening fire on AFU during imitation of surrender

Law enforcement officers enter info on fact that Russian military committed treachery in connection with opening fire on AFU during imitation of surrender

15:57 28.09.2022
Zelensky signs law on return of excise tax on motor fuel

Zelensky signs law on return of excise tax on motor fuel

12:15 04.08.2022
If war ends next year, funded pension system can be launched from 2024 – minister Zholnovych

If war ends next year, funded pension system can be launched from 2024 – minister Zholnovych

18:21 03.08.2022
Zelensky signs law launching comprehensive thermal modernization of buildings

Zelensky signs law launching comprehensive thermal modernization of buildings

AD

HOT NEWS

EU: if beheading of Ukrainian POW confirmed, it to be another reminder of inhumanity of Russian war against Ukraine

Lubinets on video with execution of Ukrainian soldier: I demand this issue be considered separately at UN Human Rights Committee

SBU launches investigation into war crime filmed on video - torture and murder of Ukrainian POW

Shmyhal announces possible counteroffensive of Armed Forces of Ukraine in summer

Zelenskyy calls for support for Ukrainian soldiers 'politically and informationally'

LATEST

EU: if beheading of Ukrainian POW confirmed, it to be another reminder of inhumanity of Russian war against Ukraine

Lubinets on video with execution of Ukrainian soldier: I demand this issue be considered separately at UN Human Rights Committee

Ukraine establishes warm diplomatic relations with India – Yermak

Invaders build three lines of defence in Zaporizhia region – British intelligence

SBU launches investigation into war crime filmed on video - torture and murder of Ukrainian POW

Shmyhal announces possible counteroffensive of Armed Forces of Ukraine in summer

Italy to present its vision of Ukraine's recovery on April 26

Zelenskyy calls for support for Ukrainian soldiers 'politically and informationally'

Canada sanctions 14 Russian citizens, 34 companies

Grain corridor violated on Tues, Ukraine accuses Russia of disrupting work of JCC

AD
AD
AD
AD