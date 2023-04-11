Facts

19:24 11.04.2023

Japan hands over first batch of construction equipment to Irpin under Ukraine Emergency Recovery Programme

4 min read
Japan hands over first batch of construction equipment to Irpin under Ukraine Emergency Recovery Programme

Japan, under the Programme for Emergency Recovery of Ukraine, handed over the first batch of seven units of construction equipment to the city of Irpin, and another 29 units of equipment will be received by the end of the year.

"We understand very well the need to restore Ukraine. Japan has chosen the priority area of assistance – waste management, the area of waste management. It is not enough just to dismantle the building, it is necessary to properly handle such waste and reuse what is possible. Without this stage, it is impossible to move on to the next stage of restoration," Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Ukraine Kuninori Matsuda said at the handover ceremony on Tuesday.

Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction, Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov thanked the Government of Japan and representatives of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for their continued cooperation and support for Ukraine.

"Since the beginning of this year alone, Ukraine and Japan have agreed on the provision of over $600 million for recovery needs. This allows us to quickly implement priority infrastructure recovery projects. Today, the government of Ukraine and JICA are closely cooperating with representatives of government authorities, local governments, and municipal enterprises in a number of cities most affected by Russian aggression. For our part, we coordinate and ensure maximum transparency and accountability for the successful implementation of the agreements," Kubrakov said.

The Government of Japan has provided JPY 75.5 million (approximately $572 million) in grant assistance to the Programme for Emergency Recovery in Ukraine and has also decided to provide grant assistance of $70 million to support recovery and reconstruction in Ukraine through the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

As Deputy Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Boiko told Interfax-Ukraine, the project in Irpin is the first pilot project in the whole country, it is planned that it will help to solve the issue of disposal of construction waste after the dismantling of buildings destroyed due to the aggression of the Russian Federation, not only in Irpin, but in other affected cities in the region.

According to him, in general, 140,000 tonnes of construction waste have already accumulated in the region after the dismantling of buildings. About 30,000 tonnes of this volume have already been processed, and 110,000 tonnes remain at 31 sites where each community takes out waste.

Boiko added that these are not final figures because at the moment about a fifth of the buildings recognized as emergency have been dismantled.

In Irpin, the dismantling is being carried out, among other things, with the help of UNDP. "Today, 238 objects have been dismantled under this programme directly with the financial assistance of the Japanese government. Also, funds from the regional budget have been provided for dismantling in Irpin, this year UAH 25 million," Boiko said.

It is planned that the dismantling works in Irpin will be completed before the end of 2023.

According to Interfax-Ukraine, Deputy General Director of JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) Muroka Naomichi, in addition to Kyiv region, equipment that helps to resolve issues with dismantled construction waste will soon be delivered to Kharkiv, Dnipro, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Odesa.

According to him, the project is not limited to technical assistance only. "We want to share the Japanese urban planning experience. We have a lot of expertise in reconstruction, restoration of territories, and creation of master plans. Perhaps we will invite members of the government to Japan to see examples of our experience and decide how we can fit it into the Ukrainian context," Naomichi added.

The transferred Komatsu equipment is located at the site of Irpinmash LLC, which, according to open data, changed its activity in early March 2023 from the production of machinery and equipment for the mining industry and construction to the lease of its own and leased property.

First Deputy Mayor of the city Andriy Kravchuk did not answer the question of whether Irpin plans to stimulate the development of mechanical engineering in the community, including addressing the issues of dismantling.

Tags: #help #equipment #building

MORE ABOUT

20:36 10.04.2023
Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down one enemy helicopter, six drones, destroy one ammunition depot over past day

Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down one enemy helicopter, six drones, destroy one ammunition depot over past day

19:29 03.04.2023
Rheinmetall AG building service hub in Romania to maintain western equipment for Ukraine

Rheinmetall AG building service hub in Romania to maintain western equipment for Ukraine

20:40 28.03.2023
DTEK to help Khersonoblenergo with repair work to remove network restrictions from Tryfonivska SPP

DTEK to help Khersonoblenergo with repair work to remove network restrictions from Tryfonivska SPP

20:38 24.03.2023
Karlovsky Machine-Building Plant cuts net profit by 9.5% in 2022

Karlovsky Machine-Building Plant cuts net profit by 9.5% in 2022

20:35 24.03.2023
Klitschko brings medical supplies, Starlink communication system, drones, vehicle to servicemen

Klitschko brings medical supplies, Starlink communication system, drones, vehicle to servicemen

19:50 24.03.2023
Volume of completed construction works in Ukraine in 2022 decreases by 55% – statistics

Volume of completed construction works in Ukraine in 2022 decreases by 55% – statistics

20:31 23.03.2023
Zelenskyy thanks Finland for new defense aid package

Zelenskyy thanks Finland for new defense aid package

14:55 10.03.2023
Metinvest sends communication equipment, chargers worth UAH 20 mln to Ukrainian defenders

Metinvest sends communication equipment, chargers worth UAH 20 mln to Ukrainian defenders

20:50 09.03.2023
State Emergency Service receives 100 pickup trucks from Korea International Cooperation Agency

State Emergency Service receives 100 pickup trucks from Korea International Cooperation Agency

19:55 27.02.2023
Since start of the full-scale war, U.S. aid to Ukraine in various areas amounts to about $50 bln - Treasury Secretary Yellen

Since start of the full-scale war, U.S. aid to Ukraine in various areas amounts to about $50 bln - Treasury Secretary Yellen

AD

HOT NEWS

Canada sanctions 14 Russian citizens, 34 companies

Grain corridor violated on Tues, Ukraine accuses Russia of disrupting work of JCC

Cabinet backs appointment of Artem Lysohor as head of Luhansk Regional Administration, Volodymyr Artiukh as head of Sumy Regional Administration

Cabinet dismisses head of Economic Security Bureau Vadym Melnyk

More than 11 mln people cross Ukrainian-Polish border since start of Russia’s full-scale invasion

LATEST

Canada sanctions 14 Russian citizens, 34 companies

Grain corridor violated on Tues, Ukraine accuses Russia of disrupting work of JCC

Akhmetov initiates arbitration against Russia for seized assets in Donetsk, Luhansk regions to fund Ukraine's future recovery

Ukrainian, Canadian FMs discuss acceleration of assistance to Ukrainian forces, upcoming NATO summit

Rada passes at first reading bills on introduction of mandatory restructuring of consumer loans for persons from war-torn territories

Ten judges of Russian Constitutional Court to be tried in absentia in Ukraine for decision on constitutionality of annexation of occupied territories

Cabinet backs appointment of Artem Lysohor as head of Luhansk Regional Administration, Volodymyr Artiukh as head of Sumy Regional Administration

Cabinet dismisses head of Economic Security Bureau Vadym Melnyk

Shmyhal thanks Ukrainian community of Canada for defending Ukraine’s interests

Russian Ombudsman excluded from European network of global alliance of national human rights institutions – Lubinets

AD
AD
AD
AD