10:29 14.02.2025

Around 80 Housing Renovations Projects was Implemented by Eurodim in Ukraine in 2024

The majority of Ukraine’s housing stock consists of buildings constructed between the 1950s and the 1990s, including the most common types: Stalinkas, Khrushchyovkas, and Brezhnevkas. These buildings were designed to meet the needs of their time, but decades of use without proper maintenance have led to structural deterioration. Today, many of them require urgent capital repairs, ranging from roof and facade renovations to the modernization of all internal building systems.

Most of these buildings are managed either by housing management companies or by residents who have formed Homeowners' Associations. However, even with a rational distribution of funds, residents often lack the financial resources for large-scale renovation projects.

This issue has been partially addressed thanks to the investment company Eurodim. This cooperation model involves the company investing its own funds in these buildings, purchasing materials, out high-quality renovation within a specified timeframe, and allowing residents to gradually repay the investment over the next nine months without additional fees or hidden charges.

In 2024, Eurodim completed 77 housing modernization projects across Ukraine, investing over 8 million UAH. The most common types of work included roof repairs, renovations of common areas and entrance groups, and the restoration of internal water supply systems.

Additionally, there was significant demand for electrical network repairs, window and door replacements, and facade work. These requests are also given priority, as each of these areas plays a vital role in energy efficiency and maintaining buildings in proper condition.

"This year, we have seen a significant increase in requests from Homeowners' Associations and buildings managed by housing companies. The dire state of Ukraine’s housing stock remains a pressing issue, especially with the ongoing war complicating matters. Overall, our company has successfully completed over 400 projects across the country, ranging from major repairs to modernization works. We actively cooperate with the Energy Efficiency Fund, which allows us to undertake large-scale projects together. Our priority is to help Ukrainians make their homes safe, comfortable, and energy-efficient," — Lyudmyla Ismailova, Director of the Eurodim Investment Company.

The largest number of renovation projects this year has been completed in Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Sumy, Zhytomyr, and Rivne.

Overall, renovations of apartment buildings in 11 regional centers across Ukraine demonstrate that comprehensive modernization of the housing stock is not just a technical task but also a social mission. Every completed project is a step toward improving the quality of life for Ukrainians, reducing building maintenance costs, and creating a more energy-efficient environment.

🌐 Visit our website: https://eurodim.online/

Together, we will make your home comfortable, safe, and modern!

 

 

 

