Shmyhal thanks Ukrainian community of Canada for defending Ukraine’s interests

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, together with Deputy Prime Minister of Canada Christya Freeland, met with representatives of the Ukrainian community in Canada and expressed gratitude to them for defending the interests of Ukraine.

"Canada has given a lot to Ukrainians. But Ukrainians also gave a lot to Canada. I am glad to meet with representatives of the Ukrainian community together with Deputy Prime Minister of Canada Christya Freeland," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel during a visit to Canada.

The Prime Minister said that he thanked the community for defending the interests of Ukraine.

"Our country needs the solidarity of every Ukrainian in the world. I know that we can always count on it. Now all Ukrainians are united as much as possible. Everyone is working on their own front," he wrote.

Shmyhal also thanked the leaders of the Congress of Ukrainians of Canada and the Canadian-Ukrainian Foundation (CUF), as well as Chrystia Freeland for their systematic support.