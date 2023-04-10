Facts

15:43 10.04.2023

Time doesn’t play on Russia’s side – Danilov

Time does not play on Russia's side, time works for those who make the right decisions and do not back down, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov said.

"Time works for those who make the right decisions, are guided by values, are active, not afraid and do not retreat. Other factors are of secondary importance," he wrote on Facebook on Monday.

In his opinion, "all these talks that time is playing on the side of the enemy are worthless. The Kremlin rat, not limited by the timing of election procedures, hopes to sit in a bunker and wait, when "The West will get tired of Ukraine," or China will help, or when a new president will be elected in the United States, or "hunger riots" will begin in Ukraine."

"Putin has exhausted his time limit. What he has been preparing for 20 years and failed at the start cannot be corrected in a year, two, or three," Danilov wrote. In his opinion, "Putin made a mistake in the most important decision of his life – to attack Ukraine, after which he moved from the pedestal of the most influential person in the world to the status of a suspected criminal of the Hague Tribunal."

