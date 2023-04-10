Facts

10:34 10.04.2023

Zelenskyy: NATO can guarantee protection of intl order only together with Ukraine

2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said NATO can guarantee the protection of the international order only together with Ukraine.

"The Lithuanian Seimas recognized the need to invite Ukraine to become a member of NATO. This year at the summit in Vilnius. Only together with Ukraine, the alliance will guarantee real protection in Europe from any encroachment on the lives of peoples, on existing borders, an international order based on rules," he said in a video address on Saturday, April 8.

"Without Ukraine, it is difficult to imagine resilience. This decision will be continued in the coming weeks and months. We are working on it," he said.

According to him, "the values for which we are all fighting here in Ukraine are close to every nation, regardless of whether they are geographically far from our people."

"Everyone values security and protection from terror. There is no people who would approve of what the Russian occupation brought: Russian concentration camps, the deportation of our children, the rape of women, the burning of cities... The more the world knows about Russian aggression, the sooner the aggressor will lose, and peace will return. It will return not only to Ukraine, it will return to everyone in the world," Zelenskyy said.

