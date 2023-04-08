Facts

16:54 08.04.2023

Thirty-one more children, deported by Russia, returned to Ukraine

1 min read
Thirty-one more children, deported by Russia, returned to Ukraine

Ukraine has managed to return 31 more children from among those deported by Russia to their homeland, said Mykola Kuleba, executive director of the Save Ukraine Charitable Organization.

"During the fourth Save Ukraine mission, 18 Ukrainian children were rescued. Now the fifth rescue mission is coming to an end, and 31 children will arrive in Kyiv in a few hours," Kuleba said at a press conference at the Ukraine–Ukrinform Media Center.

He stressed that with each mission, the number of hours of interrogations in the FSB, the trials that families go through to get their children back, increases.

In addition, after the return of Ukrainian children became massive, after a number of rescue missions, and especially after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, the attitude of the Russian side changed.

"They realized that every child returned is an unconditional proof of their crimes," Kuleba said.

Tags: #children #return

MORE ABOUT

20:50 04.04.2023
UN Human Rights Council condemns Russia's deportation of children from Ukrainian temporarily occupied territories

UN Human Rights Council condemns Russia's deportation of children from Ukrainian temporarily occupied territories

18:37 03.04.2023
At least 501 children killed since escalation of war in Feb 2022 – UN

At least 501 children killed since escalation of war in Feb 2022 – UN

20:40 30.03.2023
Some 45 OSCE States activate Moscow Mechanism to investigate Russia's deportation of Ukrainian children

Some 45 OSCE States activate Moscow Mechanism to investigate Russia's deportation of Ukrainian children

20:10 29.03.2023
Olena Kondratiuk calls on President, deputies of Slovak Parliament to become ambassadors for return of Ukrainian children

Olena Kondratiuk calls on President, deputies of Slovak Parliament to become ambassadors for return of Ukrainian children

13:54 29.03.2023
Russian special services involve children in reporting fake mining of facilities in Ukraine – SBU

Russian special services involve children in reporting fake mining of facilities in Ukraine – SBU

20:18 28.03.2023
Some 19,514 Ukrainian children considered illegally deported, data collection about them continues – Reintegration Ministry

Some 19,514 Ukrainian children considered illegally deported, data collection about them continues – Reintegration Ministry

20:00 28.03.2023
Zelenska at UNICEF’s Youth for Ukraine meeting: I don't want you to feel like victims, you’re children of victory

Zelenska at UNICEF’s Youth for Ukraine meeting: I don't want you to feel like victims, you’re children of victory

17:54 28.03.2023
Some 4,390 Ukrainian children with statuses remain in temporarily occupied territories – Vereschuk

Some 4,390 Ukrainian children with statuses remain in temporarily occupied territories – Vereschuk

15:03 21.03.2023
Another 15 children returned to Ukraine – ombudsman

Another 15 children returned to Ukraine – ombudsman

20:14 10.03.2023
USA hands over to Ukraine cultural heritage items seized during attempt to smuggle them from Russia

USA hands over to Ukraine cultural heritage items seized during attempt to smuggle them from Russia

AD

HOT NEWS

Main Intelligence Agency: Even expectation of counteroffensive by Defense Forces leads to twofold increase in number of Russian invaders who seek to surrender

Yermak: I welcome proposal of Poland, Baltic states to include restrictions on Russia's nuclear energy in 11th EU sanction package

Cabinet approves appointment of head of Bucha district prosecutor's office Kravchenko as head of Kyiv Regional Administration

Energoatom reports on kidnapping by Russian invaders of ZNPP workers loyal to them

Zelenskyy: Year ago AFU completed liberation of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy regions from enemy

LATEST

Zaluzhny, Chief of French General Staff Burkhard discuss current situation at front

SBU eliminates three more schemes of evasion from mobilization: head of military medical commission, lawyer among detainees

Russia’s campaign to severely degrade Ukraine’s unified energy system highly likely fails – British intelligence

AFU continues to strengthen defensive lines in Pivnich Operational Zone – Naev

AFU eliminates about 570 occupiers, three tanks, one aircraft destroyed in past 24 hours

Kremlin continues to indicate that it’s not interested in legitimate negotiations – ISW

De-occupation of Crimea has no alternative – Zelenskyy

Shmyhal to go to Canada for talks on armored vehicles, ammunition – media

Main Intelligence Agency: Recent events in Bryansk region indicate that armed protest against regime possible inside Russia

Occupiers step up measures to force Russian citizenship on temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories – General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD