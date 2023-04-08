Thirty-one more children, deported by Russia, returned to Ukraine

Ukraine has managed to return 31 more children from among those deported by Russia to their homeland, said Mykola Kuleba, executive director of the Save Ukraine Charitable Organization.

"During the fourth Save Ukraine mission, 18 Ukrainian children were rescued. Now the fifth rescue mission is coming to an end, and 31 children will arrive in Kyiv in a few hours," Kuleba said at a press conference at the Ukraine–Ukrinform Media Center.

He stressed that with each mission, the number of hours of interrogations in the FSB, the trials that families go through to get their children back, increases.

In addition, after the return of Ukrainian children became massive, after a number of rescue missions, and especially after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, the attitude of the Russian side changed.

"They realized that every child returned is an unconditional proof of their crimes," Kuleba said.