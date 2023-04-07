Occupiers step up measures to force Russian citizenship on temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories – General Staff

The Russian occupiers are actively continuing the forced issuance of passports to the population of the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, carrying out psychological and physical pressure on people, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"In particular, at checkpoints, the enemy restricts the movement of citizens of Ukraine who have not received a passport of the Russian Federation. The occupiers purposefully and intentionally search vehicles, record all personal data of citizens who do not have Russian documents, threaten to ban entry into the city," the General Staff said on the official Facebook page on Friday.

According to the General Staff, "the enemy forces the postmen to distribute forms to the local population, in which you need to specify information about the presence of a Russian passport. Citizens who do not have an enemy passport are subjected to constant searches, intimidation and coercion to obtain this document."

Also, the occupiers are actively threatening forced eviction from their own homes and confiscation of private property in case of refusal to receive a Russian passport.

At the same time, for the same reason, the enemy threatens the parents of school-leavers with the refusal of their children to receive a certificate of basic secondary education.

"The invaders are also being forced to change the marriage certificate and the certificate of registration of technical means from Ukrainian to Russian samples," the General Staff said.