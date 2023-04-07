Facts

20:02 07.04.2023

Main Intelligence Agency: Even expectation of counteroffensive by Defense Forces leads to twofold increase in number of Russian invaders who seek to surrender

2 min read
Main Intelligence Agency: Even expectation of counteroffensive by Defense Forces leads to twofold increase in number of Russian invaders who seek to surrender

The number of appeals within the framework of the Ukrainian state project "I want to live" in March 2023 increased by two times compared to the average monthly figure in previous months and exceeded 3,000, according to the Main Intelligence Agency under the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

As noted in the message of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on the Telegram channel on Friday, "the expectation of a counteroffensive by the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine deepens the erosion of the moral and psychological state in the ranks of the Russian occupiers." This is confirmed by "a sharp increase in the number of Russian invaders who seek to surrender in order to save their lives."

"Within the framework of the Ukrainian state project ‘I want to live’ (https://t.me/hochu_zhyt ) in March 2023, more than 3,000 appeals were recorded. This is twice as much as the previous monthly figures, said Vitaliy Matviyenko, a representative of the program for the surrender of the Russian military," the Agency said.

The military intelligence of Ukraine also notes the intensification of the surrender of the occupiers directly on the battlefield.

"The Ukrainian counter-offensive operation on the ground has not begun yet, but the effect of it is already yielding results. The choice of a Russian soldier during the war is very simple: either death or captivity. However, a number of sudden, unexpected, quickfire events can change everything," the Main Intelligence Agency said.

Tags: #military #agency #intelligence

MORE ABOUT

20:19 06.04.2023
Reznikov visites Greece: Athens promisea to provide artillery shells, infantry fighting vehicles, access to hospitals

Reznikov visites Greece: Athens promisea to provide artillery shells, infantry fighting vehicles, access to hospitals

20:10 04.04.2023
Zaluzhny tells Milley about situation on front line: Situation difficult, but controlled

Zaluzhny tells Milley about situation on front line: Situation difficult, but controlled

19:27 04.04.2023
USA announces new $2.6 bln aid package to Ukraine, incl additional ammunition for Patriot and Himars

USA announces new $2.6 bln aid package to Ukraine, incl additional ammunition for Patriot and Himars

09:58 03.04.2023
Zelenskyy: Only Ukraine's military victory to ensure security of Ukrainian cities

Zelenskyy: Only Ukraine's military victory to ensure security of Ukrainian cities

20:16 30.03.2023
North Macedonia decides to donate 12 combat helicopters to Ukraine – media

North Macedonia decides to donate 12 combat helicopters to Ukraine – media

18:32 28.03.2023
Video of alleged shooting of unknown person in Ukrainian uniform at woman's car with child is Russia’s primitive fake - Ukrainian intelligence

Video of alleged shooting of unknown person in Ukrainian uniform at woman's car with child is Russia’s primitive fake - Ukrainian intelligence

17:19 24.03.2023
Occupiers start evacuation of their accomplices from Crimea – Intelligence

Occupiers start evacuation of their accomplices from Crimea – Intelligence

13:26 24.03.2023
Invaders transfer about a thousand of their military from Belarus, where they were trained – British intelligence

Invaders transfer about a thousand of their military from Belarus, where they were trained – British intelligence

20:47 22.03.2023
President visits wounded servicemen in Kharkiv region, presents awards

President visits wounded servicemen in Kharkiv region, presents awards

13:03 21.03.2023
No evidence that real Putin visits Mariupol – Ukrainian military intelligence

No evidence that real Putin visits Mariupol – Ukrainian military intelligence

AD

HOT NEWS

Yermak: I welcome proposal of Poland, Baltic states to include restrictions on Russia's nuclear energy in 11th EU sanction package

Cabinet approves appointment of head of Bucha district prosecutor's office Kravchenko as head of Kyiv Regional Administration

Energoatom reports on kidnapping by Russian invaders of ZNPP workers loyal to them

Zelenskyy: Year ago AFU completed liberation of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy regions from enemy

MFA spokesman: Ukraine does not trade its territories

LATEST

Occupiers step up measures to force Russian citizenship on temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories – General Staff

Center for Humanitarian Demining established in Ukraine

Pro-Russian blogger-priest from Lviv, who fled to Moscow, notified of suspicion

France, China support all efforts to restore peace in Ukraine based on intl law, principles of UN Charter - joint statement

Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes, AFU destroys Russian Su-25, ammunition depot in past 24 hours

Yermak: I welcome proposal of Poland, Baltic states to include restrictions on Russia's nuclear energy in 11th EU sanction package

President holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

Cabinet approves appointment of head of Bucha district prosecutor's office Kravchenko as head of Kyiv Regional Administration

Energoatom reports on kidnapping by Russian invaders of ZNPP workers loyal to them

Turkish FM following meeting with Lavrov: War must be stopped as soon as possible

AD
AD
AD
AD