Main Intelligence Agency: Even expectation of counteroffensive by Defense Forces leads to twofold increase in number of Russian invaders who seek to surrender

The number of appeals within the framework of the Ukrainian state project "I want to live" in March 2023 increased by two times compared to the average monthly figure in previous months and exceeded 3,000, according to the Main Intelligence Agency under the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

As noted in the message of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on the Telegram channel on Friday, "the expectation of a counteroffensive by the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine deepens the erosion of the moral and psychological state in the ranks of the Russian occupiers." This is confirmed by "a sharp increase in the number of Russian invaders who seek to surrender in order to save their lives."

"Within the framework of the Ukrainian state project ‘I want to live’ (https://t.me/hochu_zhyt ) in March 2023, more than 3,000 appeals were recorded. This is twice as much as the previous monthly figures, said Vitaliy Matviyenko, a representative of the program for the surrender of the Russian military," the Agency said.

The military intelligence of Ukraine also notes the intensification of the surrender of the occupiers directly on the battlefield.

"The Ukrainian counter-offensive operation on the ground has not begun yet, but the effect of it is already yielding results. The choice of a Russian soldier during the war is very simple: either death or captivity. However, a number of sudden, unexpected, quickfire events can change everything," the Main Intelligence Agency said.