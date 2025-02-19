Zelenskyy: Ukraine produces 30% of its military needs, will expand production

Photo: https://t.me/zedigital

Ukraine's domestic production currently covers 30% of the military's needs – a figure that, while insufficient, surpasses the output of any individual European country, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Today, we produce 30% of everything we require. This is not enough, but it is still a significant amount. It's more than what any single European country produces at the moment… Until we join NATO, we will rely on ourselves and our partners, but primarily on ourselves. That is key. For this reason, we will continue ramping up our technological production of drones, electronic warfare systems, and, above all, artillery," Zelenskyy stated at a press briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

At the same time, he emphasized the resilience of the Ukrainian army. "Our military is quite resilient – at the very least, it is the toughest in Europe today and the strongest," Zelensky said. "This gives us the ability to speak with dignity and on equal footing with our partners, allies, or even non-allies."

Zelenskyy also underscored the importance of cooperation with Türkiye. "Ukraine and Türkiye are the strongest army in Europe. That is a fact today. That's why it's crucial for us to maintain our ties," Zelenskyy said.