Very difficult for Ukraine to survive without US military support – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it will be very difficult for Ukraine to survive without US military support, NBC News reports.

"Probably it will be very, very, very difficult. And of course, in all the difficult situations, you have a chance. But we will have low chance, low chance, to survive without support of the United States. I think it’s very important, critical," Zelenskyy told the channel on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

He stressed that he does not want to think about fighting Russia without American support, and does not want to think that Ukraine and the United States will not be strategic partners.

Zelenskyy also said that Vladimir Putin wants to sit down at the negotiating table not to end the war, but to conclude a ceasefire agreement that would lift some sanctions and allow Russian troops to regroup.

As reported, on February 14, a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Vice President J.D. Vance began in Munich. The parties discussed many key issues during the meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Subsequently, the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak said that Zelenskyy would meet with Putin when Ukraine has a strong position and clear security guarantees.