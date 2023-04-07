Facts

15:48 07.04.2023

Energoatom reports on kidnapping by Russian invaders of ZNPP workers loyal to them

National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom has reported on the kidnapping by the Russian occupiers of workers of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, who are considered loyal to them.

"On the evening of April 6, masked invaders broke into one of the premises of the temporarily occupied ZNPP and took away four employees of the plant's physical protection service. The nuclear workers were taken to an unknown direction, and at present, their location remains unknown," Energoatom said on its Telegram channel on Friday.

At the same time, the company drew attention to the fact that the kidnapped workers were considered loyal to the occupation leadership of the ZNPP since they signed contracts with the fake JSC Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Operator.

Energoatom said that among the detainees, in particular, was the deputy head of the service, Mark Volkov, who, according to the company, contributed in every possible way to the illegal activities of the invaders.

"One way or another, the situation at the ZNPP is becoming tenser and tenser: inspections and the search for "unreliable elements" are intensifying, and cooperation with the occupiers does not save from the basement or interrogations," Energoatom said.

