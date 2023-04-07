Facts

12:14 07.04.2023

AFU destroy about 480 invaders, two tanks, eight artillery systems over day – General Staff

1 min read
AFU destroy about 480 invaders, two tanks, eight artillery systems over day – General Staff

During the day, the Ukrainian military destroyed about 480 personnel of the Russian army, two tanks, eight artillery systems, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to April 7, 2023 tentatively amounted to personnel about 177,110 (480 more) people liquidated, tanks some 3,633 (two more) units, armored combat vehicles some 7,016 (three more) units, artillery systems some 2,722 (eight more) units, MLRS some 533 (one more) units, air defense systems some 281 units, aircraft some 306 units, helicopters some 292 units, operational-tactical UAVs some 2,291 (four more), cruise missiles some 911, ships and boats some 18 units, automotive vehicles and tankers some 5,587 (13 more) units, special equipment some 304 (two more)," the AFU said.

Tags: #general_staff

