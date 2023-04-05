Facts

20:23 05.04.2023

Poland wants to be first to take part in Ukraine's restoration – Morawiecki

1 min read
Poland wants to be the first to take part in the plan for the restoration of Ukraine, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters following meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Warsaw on Wednesday.

"Today we discussed a large number of Polish companies that want to take part in the restoration of Ukraine," he said.

Morawiecki called Ukraine "the shield of Poland and all of Europe, and let Europe hear it." According to him, "this war is the beginning of the end for Russia as we know it, and the beginning for Europe."

"We do not want to confuse peace and tranquillity. There is no question of agreements with barbaric Russia. Ukraine must itself determine acceptable conditions for peace and security," the Polish prime minister said.

According to him, Poland will also appeal to the IOC, "so that Russian athletes do not take part in the competition."

Morawiecki also announced the opening of a new border rail crossing.

Tags: #poland #restoration

