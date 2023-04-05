Facts

17:16 05.04.2023

Poland preparing to transfer six more MiG-29s to Ukraine – Duda

1 min read
Poland preparing to transfer six more MiG-29s to Ukraine – Duda

Poland is preparing to transfer six more MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine in addition to the eight that have already been delivered or are currently being transferred, Polish President Andrzej Duda said at a press conference in Warsaw on Wednesday following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Four MiGs from our warehouses have been transferred to the Ukrainian Air Force in recent months. Four MiGs are now being transferred additionally, that is, already eight," Duda said.

"We are ready to hand over six that are being prepared for this. They could be handed over fairly quickly," the Polish president said.

At the same time, according to him, "we have MiGs that have been modernized according to NATO standards. We will still need these MiGs, but at the moment when they are released after the arrival of new aircraft, I am sure that in the future we will be able to transfer more, if there is such an opportunity, but this will require the consent of our partners."

Tags: #mig_29

MORE ABOUT

16:26 23.03.2023
Ukraine receives first four MiG-29 fighter jets from Slovakia – Defense Minister

Ukraine receives first four MiG-29 fighter jets from Slovakia – Defense Minister

12:10 17.03.2023
Slovakia to send MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine – PM

Slovakia to send MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine – PM

15:48 16.03.2023
Poland to deliver 4 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in coming days - president

Poland to deliver 4 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in coming days - president

15:08 15.03.2023
Slovak govt doesn't decide to supply of MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine; intl talks still ongoing – Defense Minister

Slovak govt doesn't decide to supply of MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine; intl talks still ongoing – Defense Minister

16:17 14.03.2023
MiG-29 aircraft may arrive in Ukraine within 4-6 weeks – Morawiecki

MiG-29 aircraft may arrive in Ukraine within 4-6 weeks – Morawiecki

13:12 09.03.2023
Poland officially agrees to send MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine jointly with Slovakia

Poland officially agrees to send MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine jointly with Slovakia

14:20 12.12.2022
Slovak FM: At meeting with Zelensky, we discuss sending MIG-29 to Ukraine

Slovak FM: At meeting with Zelensky, we discuss sending MIG-29 to Ukraine

18:30 18.04.2022
Ukraine won't receive military assistance from Moldova

Ukraine won't receive military assistance from Moldova

AD

HOT NEWS

Poland wants to be first to take part in Ukraine's restoration – Morawiecki

Agreements on supply of Polish military equipment to Ukraine, on cooperation in Ukraine's restoration signed in Warsaw – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy installs lamp at monument to victims of 2010 air crash in Smolensk

East of Ukraine remains main direction of Russian strike, we do not observe risks from Odesa direction – Reznikov

Duda: Ukraine, Poland preparing new agreement

LATEST

Stefanchuk: In June, on eve of NATO summit, meeting of speakers of parliaments of Alliance member states Ukraine to take place

Poland wants to be first to take part in Ukraine's restoration – Morawiecki

Zelenskyy congratulates Jews worldwide on Pesach

Agreements on supply of Polish military equipment to Ukraine, on cooperation in Ukraine's restoration signed in Warsaw – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy installs lamp at monument to victims of 2010 air crash in Smolensk

East of Ukraine remains main direction of Russian strike, we do not observe risks from Odesa direction – Reznikov

Czech Republic to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth $35 mln

Ukraine's Health Ministry counts on further cooperation with Canadian Red Cross, URCS

Duda: Ukraine, Poland preparing new agreement

Court rules to seize land plots owned by Medvedchuk's wife in Lviv region

AD
AD
AD
AD