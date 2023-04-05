Poland preparing to transfer six more MiG-29s to Ukraine – Duda

Poland is preparing to transfer six more MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine in addition to the eight that have already been delivered or are currently being transferred, Polish President Andrzej Duda said at a press conference in Warsaw on Wednesday following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Four MiGs from our warehouses have been transferred to the Ukrainian Air Force in recent months. Four MiGs are now being transferred additionally, that is, already eight," Duda said.

"We are ready to hand over six that are being prepared for this. They could be handed over fairly quickly," the Polish president said.

At the same time, according to him, "we have MiGs that have been modernized according to NATO standards. We will still need these MiGs, but at the moment when they are released after the arrival of new aircraft, I am sure that in the future we will be able to transfer more, if there is such an opportunity, but this will require the consent of our partners."