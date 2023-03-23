Facts

16:26 23.03.2023

Ukraine receives first four MiG-29 fighter jets from Slovakia – Defense Minister

The first four MiG-29 fighter jets handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already left the territory of Slovakia, Slovak Defense Minister Jaro Naď says.

"The transfer was carried out by Ukrainian pilots in agreement with the Slovak Air Force and other components that ensured the security of the transfer and the necessary documentation," Naď wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

He specified that the rest of the fighter jets would be handed over to Ukraine in the coming weeks, but for operational reasons, no further information would be made public in advance.

"The government will continue to help save innocent human lives, whoever, for whatever reason or otherwise, is thrown to the ground. We are doing the right thing, because it is Russia that invaded Ukraine, it is Russia that is on the territory of Ukraine, and it is precisely when it will withdraw troops, the war will end immediately," Naď stressed.

As reported, the Slovak government approved the transfer of 13 MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine.

 

Tags: #mig_29

