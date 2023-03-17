Slovakia to send MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine – PM

Slovakia will send MiG-29 fighters and part of the Kub anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine.

According to the TASR agency, the temporarily appointed government of Eduard Heger made a decision on this at an online meeting on Friday.

Heger said at a press conference that the international agreement was unanimously approved by the government. He stated that the Cabinet had made a decision on the gratuitous transfer of technology in accordance with the Constitution of the Slovak Republic.

Back in February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially appealed to Slovakia with a request to supply MiG-29 fighters to protect against Russian aggression. Heger then said that Slovakia would do everything possible to fulfill this request.