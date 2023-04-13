Germany allows Poland to supply Ukraine with old fighter jets

The German government has given Poland permission to supply Soviet-made fighter jets to Kyiv, the Spiegel said on Thursday.

"The German government has approved Poland's request to export MiG-29 fighters from former GDR stocks to Ukraine," the government said.

According to the publication, in March Poland announced the delivery of Soviet-made MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine to support the country in the fight against the Russian attacks. However, initially it was not about the supply of aircraft from the stocks of the former GDR.

As reported, Poland applied to Germany for approval for the transfer of MiG-29 aircraft on Thursday afternoon. The corresponding letter has been received in Berlin.