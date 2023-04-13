Facts

18:39 13.04.2023

Germany allows Poland to supply Ukraine with old fighter jets

1 min read
Germany allows Poland to supply Ukraine with old fighter jets

The German government has given Poland permission to supply Soviet-made fighter jets to Kyiv, the Spiegel said on Thursday.

"The German government has approved Poland's request to export MiG-29 fighters from former GDR stocks to Ukraine," the government said.

According to the publication, in March Poland announced the delivery of Soviet-made MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine to support the country in the fight against the Russian attacks. However, initially it was not about the supply of aircraft from the stocks of the former GDR.

As reported, Poland applied to Germany for approval for the transfer of MiG-29 aircraft on Thursday afternoon. The corresponding letter has been received in Berlin.

Tags: #mig_29

MORE ABOUT

11:32 11.04.2023
Bulgaria negotiating transfer of MiG-29 to Ukraine, subject to receipt of new aircraft instead

Bulgaria negotiating transfer of MiG-29 to Ukraine, subject to receipt of new aircraft instead

17:16 05.04.2023
Poland preparing to transfer six more MiG-29s to Ukraine – Duda

Poland preparing to transfer six more MiG-29s to Ukraine – Duda

16:26 23.03.2023
Ukraine receives first four MiG-29 fighter jets from Slovakia – Defense Minister

Ukraine receives first four MiG-29 fighter jets from Slovakia – Defense Minister

12:10 17.03.2023
Slovakia to send MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine – PM

Slovakia to send MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine – PM

15:48 16.03.2023
Poland to deliver 4 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in coming days - president

Poland to deliver 4 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in coming days - president

15:08 15.03.2023
Slovak govt doesn't decide to supply of MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine; intl talks still ongoing – Defense Minister

Slovak govt doesn't decide to supply of MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine; intl talks still ongoing – Defense Minister

16:17 14.03.2023
MiG-29 aircraft may arrive in Ukraine within 4-6 weeks – Morawiecki

MiG-29 aircraft may arrive in Ukraine within 4-6 weeks – Morawiecki

13:12 09.03.2023
Poland officially agrees to send MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine jointly with Slovakia

Poland officially agrees to send MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine jointly with Slovakia

14:20 12.12.2022
Slovak FM: At meeting with Zelensky, we discuss sending MIG-29 to Ukraine

Slovak FM: At meeting with Zelensky, we discuss sending MIG-29 to Ukraine

18:30 18.04.2022
Ukraine won't receive military assistance from Moldova

Ukraine won't receive military assistance from Moldova

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy establishes Day of military-industrial complex on anniversary of Moskva cruiser destruction

EU Council approves EUR1 bln allocation for ammunition for Ukraine

In Bakhmut area, Russian forces lose almost 4,500 people in two weeks, every day - up to 50 enemy assaults – AFU

Ukrainian FM: It's time to turn Black Sea into what Baltic Sea has become - NATO Sea

Ukraine's Security Service seizes Novinsky's property for over UAH 3.5 bln

LATEST

Switzerland intends to allocate at least $1.7 bln to Ukraine until 2028 – media

Serbian FM denies information on arms supplies to Ukraine

Ukrainian President's Office hosts briefing for heads of diplomatic missions of EU states on sanctions policy priorities

Ukraine, Romania, Moldova ready to jointly counter Russian propaganda, strengthen security – defense and foreign ministers' meeting

Crimea must and to be liberated to ensure safety, freedom of navigation in Black and Azov seas – Reznikov

Ukraine to gain full membership in European Union – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy holds meeting of Military Cabinet

Offensive Guard replenished with new brigade 'Charter'

Russia should be expelled from UN for non-compliance with its charter – Lubinets

Zelenskyy establishes Day of military-industrial complex on anniversary of Moskva cruiser destruction

AD
AD
AD
AD