Facts

15:48 16.03.2023

Poland to deliver 4 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in coming days - president

1 min read
Poland to deliver 4 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in coming days - president

Poland will deliver a number of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in the coming days, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Thursday.

"We will deliver four fighter jets to Ukraine in the coming days, while the other MiG jets need repairs," Duda said at a joint press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel, currently visiting Warsaw.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said earlier this week that Poland might supply Ukraine with MiG-29 jets in the coming weeks.

The Polish Defense Ministry confirmed Warsaw's readiness to supply MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine if the deliveries are made within the international coalition's framework.

It was reported that Warsaw had supplied 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Tags: #poland #mig_29

MORE ABOUT

15:08 15.03.2023
Slovak govt doesn't decide to supply of MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine; intl talks still ongoing – Defense Minister

Slovak govt doesn't decide to supply of MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine; intl talks still ongoing – Defense Minister

16:17 14.03.2023
MiG-29 aircraft may arrive in Ukraine within 4-6 weeks – Morawiecki

MiG-29 aircraft may arrive in Ukraine within 4-6 weeks – Morawiecki

13:12 09.03.2023
Poland officially agrees to send MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine jointly with Slovakia

Poland officially agrees to send MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine jointly with Slovakia

15:25 07.03.2023
Poland to send 10 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine this week – defense minister

Poland to send 10 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine this week – defense minister

15:07 07.03.2023
Polish Defense Ministry clarifies words of Błaszczak about arrival of Patriot air defense system in Ukraine – media

Polish Defense Ministry clarifies words of Błaszczak about arrival of Patriot air defense system in Ukraine – media

17:47 27.02.2023
European Commission, Poland, UN uniting efforts to find Ukrainian children abducted by Russian forces, bring those responsible to justice

European Commission, Poland, UN uniting efforts to find Ukrainian children abducted by Russian forces, bring those responsible to justice

18:09 24.02.2023
Poland to receive 2,500 injured Ukrainian servicemen for treatment – Zelenskyy

Poland to receive 2,500 injured Ukrainian servicemen for treatment – Zelenskyy

17:46 24.02.2023
Polish PM announces in Kyiv transfer of first four Leopard 2a4 tanks to Ukraine

Polish PM announces in Kyiv transfer of first four Leopard 2a4 tanks to Ukraine

17:33 24.02.2023
Poland may start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16

Poland may start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16

14:18 24.02.2023
First Leopard tanks from Poland already arrived in Ukraine

First Leopard tanks from Poland already arrived in Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Systematic cases of torture by Russians may amount to crimes against humanity - UN Commission

Russia commits many war crimes in Ukraine, incl premeditated murder, torture, rape and deportation of children - UN Commission

Occupiers shell Kostiantynivka using cluster munitions, six people wounded – regional authorities

Zelenskyy holds phone talk with Sunak

Members of Shevchenko Prize Committee announce their resignation

LATEST

Systematic cases of torture by Russians may amount to crimes against humanity - UN Commission

G7 Ambassadors urge to speed up procedure for appointing members of HQCJ

Russia commits many war crimes in Ukraine, incl premeditated murder, torture, rape and deportation of children - UN Commission

Sexual violence, threat of its use against women and men are important aspects of torture by Russians - UN Commission

Moldovan language renamed Romanian

Court extends ex-Moldovan President Dodon's ban on leaving country

Moldovan opposition gathers thousands of supporters to protest in central Chisinau

Ukrainian Air Force commander proposes his NATO counterparts to establish 'aircraft coalition' to help Ukraine – Ihnat

Russia’s losses for past 24 hours amount to 1,040 people of military personnel, 12 tanks, 11 artillery systems, one aircraft – General Staff

Russia reduces pace of counteroffensive in eastern Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD