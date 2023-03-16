Poland to deliver 4 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in coming days - president

Poland will deliver a number of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in the coming days, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Thursday.

"We will deliver four fighter jets to Ukraine in the coming days, while the other MiG jets need repairs," Duda said at a joint press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel, currently visiting Warsaw.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said earlier this week that Poland might supply Ukraine with MiG-29 jets in the coming weeks.

The Polish Defense Ministry confirmed Warsaw's readiness to supply MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine if the deliveries are made within the international coalition's framework.

It was reported that Warsaw had supplied 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.