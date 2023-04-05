Facts

Court rules to seize land plots owned by Medvedchuk's wife in Lviv region

A court, having considered the materials submitted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), ruled to seize another two land plots with real estate property on them that were illegally owned by Oksana Marchenko, the wife of former Ukrainian parliamentarian Viktor Medvedchuk.

The overall cost of the seized property is estimated at around UAH 17.5 million, the SBU said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"These land plots are situated in one of the most prestigious tourist districts in Lviv region. Medvedchuk's wife arranged the illegal construction of a hotel complex there. It was established that Marchenko received the land plots through an illegal real estate deal," it said.

It is also established that a former head of the district department for land relations was involved in illegal activities. From 2004 through 2010, the official inserted fake data into reports with the aim of issuing state acts of land ownership for Marchenko.

The official has been notified of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Part 2 of Article 364 (abuse of power or official position) and Part 2 of Article 366 (official forgery). The case has been sent to court.

The SBU recalled that in August 2022, it initiated the seizure of three land plots illegally owned by Marchenko in Lviv region.

The investigation continues to establish all circumstances of the crime and bring everyone involved in the crime to justice.

