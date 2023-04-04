Facts

20:48 04.04.2023

Kuleba on results of meeting of Ukraine–NATO commission: My message - Vilnius 2023 is opportunity to correct mistakes of Bucharest 2008

2 min read
Kuleba on results of meeting of Ukraine–NATO commission: My message - Vilnius 2023 is opportunity to correct mistakes of Bucharest 2008

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that his main message at the meeting of the Ukraine–NATO commission, which was held for the first time in 6 years, was that the Alliance summit in Vilnius was an opportunity to correct the mistakes of the 2008 Bucharest summit.

“In short, my message was the following: Vilnius 2023 is an opportunity to correct the mistakes of Bucharest 2008,” Kuleba said at a briefing following a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO commission in Brussels.

The minister stressed the importance of the fact that for the first time in six years, a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO commission was held. According to him, this is an important mechanism not only for discussions, but also for allies to make the necessary decisions.

“I cannot give you access to the text of my speech, but I will say this: I have said everything that Ukraine thinks about the argument of some countries that Ukraine's membership in NATO is not relevant now, but the maximum strengthening of NATO support for Ukraine is relevant. There was a frank conversation on this topic, they said everything they thought. The allies should discuss this and finally reach a clear result that will be achieved at the Vilnius summit,” the Foreign Minister said.

Tags: #nato #kuleba #messages

MORE ABOUT

14:53 04.04.2023
Kuleba thanks Stoltenberg for holding Ukraine-NATO Commission, again raises issue of Ukraine's membership in alliance

Kuleba thanks Stoltenberg for holding Ukraine-NATO Commission, again raises issue of Ukraine's membership in alliance

14:25 04.04.2023
Stoltenberg on Russian nuclear rhetoric: NATO to do everything so that Moscow does not miscalculate readiness of alliance to protect all allies

Stoltenberg on Russian nuclear rhetoric: NATO to do everything so that Moscow does not miscalculate readiness of alliance to protect all allies

20:08 03.04.2023
Stoltenberg: At Ukraine-NATO commission, ministers to discuss further support for Ukraine, approve development of multi-year program for Kyiv

Stoltenberg: At Ukraine-NATO commission, ministers to discuss further support for Ukraine, approve development of multi-year program for Kyiv

16:09 03.04.2023
Stoltenberg: To become NATO member, Ukraine must first remain sovereign state, win in war with Russia

Stoltenberg: To become NATO member, Ukraine must first remain sovereign state, win in war with Russia

18:57 28.03.2023
Ukrainian people to accept peace only if it guarantees complete ending of Russian aggression, withdrawal of Russian troops – Kuleba

Ukrainian people to accept peace only if it guarantees complete ending of Russian aggression, withdrawal of Russian troops – Kuleba

11:57 25.03.2023
Ukrainian FM: I don't think South Africa to be able to 'openly and boldly' ignore ICC arrest warrant against Putin's

Ukrainian FM: I don't think South Africa to be able to 'openly and boldly' ignore ICC arrest warrant against Putin's

19:57 24.03.2023
Ukrainian, Lithuanian FMs discuss preparations for upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius

Ukrainian, Lithuanian FMs discuss preparations for upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius

18:07 23.03.2023
Four out of five Ukrainians support Ukraine's accession to NATO - poll

Four out of five Ukrainians support Ukraine's accession to NATO - poll

14:12 17.03.2023
Kuleba: We deeply regret that Pope hasn’ been able to visit Ukraine since war start

Kuleba: We deeply regret that Pope hasn’ been able to visit Ukraine since war start

22:13 13.03.2023
Foreign Minister submits candidacies of Ukrainian ambassadors to China, India and Brazil for consideration by President

Foreign Minister submits candidacies of Ukrainian ambassadors to China, India and Brazil for consideration by President

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainians do so that Americans do not have to fight – Zelenskyy in his address to US National Association of Governors

Russians drop two aerial bombs on Pecheniuhy of Chernihiv region: house burning, no data on victims yet – Pivnich command

USA announces new $2.6 bln aid package to Ukraine, incl additional ammunition for Patriot and Himars

Around 260 houses flooded due to damaged spillway gate – regional authorities

Govt starts implementation of new govt policy in humanitarian demining – PM

LATEST

Ukrainians do so that Americans do not have to fight – Zelenskyy in his address to US National Association of Governors

UN Human Rights Council condemns Russia's deportation of children from Ukrainian temporarily occupied territories

General Staff: Occupation authorities of Starobilsk occupying apartments, houses temporarily left by Ukrainian citizens with Russian military

Zaluzhny tells Milley about situation on front line: Situation difficult, but controlled

FMs of Ukraine, UK discuss strengthening counter-offensive capabilities of AFU

Danilov: Shoigu's statements about transfer of Iskander-M complex to Belarus pure bluff

SOE Medical Procurement of Ukraine by late March delivers 54% of cancer drugs for adults bought using state budget 2022 funds to medical institutions

Russians drop two aerial bombs on Pecheniuhy of Chernihiv region: house burning, no data on victims yet – Pivnich command

General Staff: russians carry out two missile, 28 air strikes in past 24 hours, use 17 UAVs, 14 of them downed

USA announces new $2.6 bln aid package to Ukraine, incl additional ammunition for Patriot and Himars

AD
AD
AD
AD