20:29 04.04.2023

General Staff: Occupation authorities of Starobilsk occupying apartments, houses temporarily left by Ukrainian citizens with Russian military

General Staff: Occupation authorities of Starobilsk occupying apartments, houses temporarily left by Ukrainian citizens with Russian military

The Russian occupation authorities continue to exert pressure on the civilian population of the temporarily occupied territories: the housing of Ukrainian citizens is being forcibly settled by Russian servicemen, cases of civilians being taken to an unknown destination have become more frequent, the General Staff reports.

"The Russian occupiers continue to rob the civilian population, appropriating the personal housing of citizens of Ukraine. So, in the town of Starobilsk, Luhansk region, the so-called occupation ‘authorities’ use representatives of public utilities to settle servicemen of the Russian occupation forces in apartments and houses that were temporarily left by citizens of Ukraine," the General Staff said in a Facebook post on Tuesday evening.

Such actions take place under the guise of preventive checks of meter indicators by public utilities, the General Staff said.

In addition, as the General Staff notes, "cases of the removal of civilians in an unknown direction without any explanation after random checks of mobile phones have become more frequent."

Tags: #general_staff

