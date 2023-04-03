Facts

20:44 03.04.2023

Naev on checking combat readiness of Armed Forces of Belarus: We have full info about movement of weapons and equipment

The Ukrainian forces fully possess information about the movement of weapons and military equipment as part of the combat readiness check of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, said commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Naev.

“Our intelligence is monitoring the situation, which is related to checking the combat readiness of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus. We have full information about the movement of weapons and military equipment within the framework of this check.

He stressed that the Defense Forces in the northern zone are in constant combat readiness and are always ready for an adequate response.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus announced that they had begun checking the combat readiness of the country's Armed Forces. During the inspection, military equipment will move around Belarus, there may be a temporary restriction of movement for civilian transport on public roads and terrain areas.

