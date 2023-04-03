Facts

14:38 03.04.2023

URCS volunteers help to eliminate consequences of fire in residential building in Kryvy Rih

2 min read
A rapid response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) helped eliminate the consequences of a fire in a multi-story building in Kryvy Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region) on Monday.

"In Kryvy Rih, a rapid response unit of the Red Cross of Ukraine worked at the site of the liquidation of the consequences of a fire in a high-rise building," the URCS reported on Facebook.



Volunteers of the rapid response unit of the Kryvy Rih organization of the URCS quickly arrived at the scene and provided first aid to the victims, and helped the rescuers.

As the press service of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk region reported, on April 3, an explosion of a gas-air mixture occurred on the second floor of a five-story residential building in Kryvy Rih, after which a fire broke out on a total area of 70 square meters. The fire was extinguished at 08:12. As a result, interior walls were partially destroyed, and glass was broken in the windows of one entrance. No structural damage was found. Employees of the State Emergency Service rescued 10 people, of whom four people were rescued with the help of special equipment and six people along the staircases.

According to the field data from the emergency medical service, 10 people were injured, including a child. Three people were hospitalized.

Tags: #kryvy_rih #urcs

