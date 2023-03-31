Facts

21:23 31.03.2023

Georgia establishes anti-corruption bureau at European Commission's recommendation

Georgia establishes anti-corruption bureau at European Commission's recommendation

Georgia has established an anti-corruption bureau in fulfillment of 12 recommendations given by the European Commission so that Georgia could receive EU candidate country status.

As he spoke at the bureau presentation, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili noted that the new agency would step up the crackdown on corruption and would be accountable to the parliament and the interagency Anti-Corruption Council.

"We are actively fighting corruption. According to the international rating, Georgia is listed among 20 European countries by this parameter and occupies the 33rd position in the global rating of 194 states. Today, Georgia is ahead of 11 EU countries and 13 NATO countries by corruption control," Garibashvili said.

Rajden Kuprashvili, former director of the police's legal affairs service, has been appointed head of the Georgian Anti-Corruption Bureau.

 

Tags: #eu #georgia #recommendations

