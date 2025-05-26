Zelenskyy congratulates people of Georgia on Independence Day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the people of Georgia on Independence Day and stressed that Ukrainians have always felt a warm emotional connection with Georgia.

“I congratulate the people of Georgia on Independence Day and sincerely wish for Georgia to be strong and prosperous. Ukrainians have always felt a warm emotional bond with Georgia,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday.

He recalled that Ukraine supported Georgia's sovereignty and defense during the Russian invasion in 2008.

“And we will always stand alongside you in our shared aspiration for a free and dignified life of peoples — all peoples of Europe, which cannot be imagined without Ukraine and Georgia,” the President added.