20:37 26.05.2025

Zelenskyy congratulates people of Georgia on Independence Day

Zelenskyy congratulates people of Georgia on Independence Day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the people of Georgia on Independence Day and stressed that Ukrainians have always felt a warm emotional connection with Georgia.

“I congratulate the people of Georgia on Independence Day and sincerely wish for Georgia to be strong and prosperous. Ukrainians have always felt a warm emotional bond with Georgia,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday.

He recalled that Ukraine supported Georgia's sovereignty and defense during the Russian invasion in 2008.

“And we will always stand alongside you in our shared aspiration for a free and dignified life of peoples — all peoples of Europe, which cannot be imagined without Ukraine and Georgia,” the President added.

Tags: #independence_day #georgia

