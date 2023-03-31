USA joins other countries, organizations worldwide in demanding justice for Ukrainians – Blinken

The United States is joining other countries and organizations around the world in holding Russians accountable for their crimes and demanding justice for Ukrainians, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

"We join countries and organizations worldwide to push for accountability and demand justice for Ukrainians," Blinken said on Twitter on Friday.

He also said "the horrors Russia inflicted on Bucha and continues to inflict on other Ukrainian cities is unacceptable."

"We will not forget Ukrainians who have suffered and were murdered," he said.