Facts

20:56 31.03.2023

Bucha summit's participants support idea of punishing Russia's crimes against Ukraine

1 min read

The only peace plan that can be implemented is the plan of President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister of Slovakia Eduard Heger said at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday following Bucha summit.

He said there is one peace plan, the peace plan of Zelenskyy, Ukraine and its president, this is something that the EU states should support.

According to the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Ukraine has shown leadership and courage in defending values. This war is for common future. He said all of them strive for peace.

In turn, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said they do not want to live in a world ruled by force. She said all those officials came in Ukraine to reaffirm their commitment. They support Bucha declaration, the creation of a tribunal so that all crimes against humanity are investigated and the guilty punished, Sandu said.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, in turn, drew attention to the importance of respect for international law. He said it is the key message of Bucha declaration. The security of Europe is only with respect for international law and punishment of those responsible, he said.

 

Tags: #summit #bucha

