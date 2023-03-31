Enemy launches 10 Shahed-136 UAVs on Ukraine, nine of them destroyed by air defense - General Staff

Russian troops deployed ten Shahed-136 UAVs overnight to deliver strikes on Ukrainian territory, nine of which were destroyed by the Ukrainian air defense, the General Staff reports.

"The enemy deployed ten attack UAVs of the Shahed-136 type to deliver air strikes, nine of them were destroyed by our defenders," the report says.

It is also reported that at night, using the S-300 air defense system, the invaders carried out nine missile launches on the civilian infrastructure of the city of Kharkiv.

At the same time, the Air Force of Ukraine over the past day inflicted six strikes on the areas of concentration of the occupiers. And the units of the missile forces and artillery hit one command post, six enemy manpower concentration areas, two ammunition depots and two fuel and lubricants depots.

As reported, as a result of enemy shelling with S-300 missiles in Kharkiv, a private house and two cars were damaged in one of the districts of the city, Oleh Synehubov, head of the regional military administration, said.