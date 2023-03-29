Facts

20:10 29.03.2023

Olena Kondratiuk calls on President, deputies of Slovak Parliament to become ambassadors for return of Ukrainian children

2 min read
Olena Kondratiuk calls on President, deputies of Slovak Parliament to become ambassadors for return of Ukrainian children

Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratiuk thanked the Slovak Parliament for the adopted resolution on the return of forcibly deported Ukrainian children!

"This war has been prepared for a long time by the Russian aggressor. In his sick head, the abduction of children occupies a special place. Some 19,514 Ukrainian children have been forcibly transported to Russia. This is an updated official figure. Children are selected from their parents. Brothers and sisters have been separated. Orphans and special children, basely deported from orphanages," she said, speaking in the Slovak parliament.

Fortunately, Kondratiuk said, "the determination of the international coalition in documenting the facts of the forced deportation of Ukrainian children led to the only possible ending. The International Criminal Court in The Hague has issued an arrest warrant for Putin, the head of a Russian terrorist organization."

She noted that "this warrant will not automatically return Ukrainian children home. Therefore, I call on all politicians of the world to join efforts to liberate little Ukrainians." The head of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and both mothers with many children have already become ambassadors for the return of Ukrainian children.

"From the rostrum of the People's Council, I invited the mother of two daughters, the President of Slovakia, Zuzana Caputova, as well as all the deputies and deputies of the Slovak Parliament to join this initiative!" Kondratiuk wrote on Facebook.

Tags: #parliament #children #slovakia

