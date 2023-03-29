Zaluzhny, Commander-in-Chief of NATO Air Force in Europe Cavoli discuss defense issues

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny has held a telephone conversation with Supreme Commander of the NATO Joint Armed Forces in Europe Christopher Cavoli, discussed the supply of weapons, equipment and ammunition.

“I have had a telephone conversation with Supreme Commander of the NATO Joint Armed Forces in Europe and Commander of the U.S. Armed Forces in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli. We paid attention to important defense issues. We discussed the supply of weapons, equipment and ammunition,” Zaluzhny wrote on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

He also thanked the partners for the training of the Ukrainian military and other important assistance.

“We agreed to continue to actively cooperate. Ukraine needs a victory,” Zaluzhny stressed.