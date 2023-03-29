Facts

19:37 29.03.2023

Zaluzhny, Commander-in-Chief of NATO Air Force in Europe Cavoli discuss defense issues

1 min read
Zaluzhny, Commander-in-Chief of NATO Air Force in Europe Cavoli discuss defense issues

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny has held a telephone conversation with Supreme Commander of the NATO Joint Armed Forces in Europe Christopher Cavoli, discussed the supply of weapons, equipment and ammunition.

“I have had a telephone conversation with Supreme Commander of the NATO Joint Armed Forces in Europe and Commander of the U.S. Armed Forces in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli. We paid attention to important defense issues. We discussed the supply of weapons, equipment and ammunition,” Zaluzhny wrote on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

He also thanked the partners for the training of the Ukrainian military and other important assistance.

“We agreed to continue to actively cooperate. Ukraine needs a victory,” Zaluzhny stressed.

Tags: #talk #zaluzhny #cavoli

MORE ABOUT

20:50 29.03.2023
Zelenskyy holds talk with Italian PM

Zelenskyy holds talk with Italian PM

11:12 25.03.2023
Zaluzhny, Chief of British Defence Staff discuss situation on battlefield

Zaluzhny, Chief of British Defence Staff discuss situation on battlefield

14:25 24.03.2023
Zaluzhny on anniversary of strike on enemy's naval base in Berdiansk: Myth of invulnerability of Russian fleet destroyed by AFU’s well-aimed blows

Zaluzhny on anniversary of strike on enemy's naval base in Berdiansk: Myth of invulnerability of Russian fleet destroyed by AFU’s well-aimed blows

20:49 23.03.2023
Talk between Zelenskyy, Xi Jinping planned, President's Office, MFA involved in organization - Podoliak

Talk between Zelenskyy, Xi Jinping planned, President's Office, MFA involved in organization - Podoliak

09:32 20.03.2023
Zelenskyy takes part in Ukraine-USA talk in expanded defense format

Zelenskyy takes part in Ukraine-USA talk in expanded defense format

20:05 15.03.2023
Commander-in-Chief of AFU Zaluzhny discusses situation on battlefield with Chief of Joint Staff of French Armed Forces, General Burkhard

Commander-in-Chief of AFU Zaluzhny discusses situation on battlefield with Chief of Joint Staff of French Armed Forces, General Burkhard

17:09 14.03.2023
Zaluzhny: Defense operation near Bakhmut is of key importance for defense fortitude along entire frontline

Zaluzhny: Defense operation near Bakhmut is of key importance for defense fortitude along entire frontline

19:55 09.03.2023
Zelenskyy discusses with von der Leyyen progress in implementing recommendations of European Commission

Zelenskyy discusses with von der Leyyen progress in implementing recommendations of European Commission

17:02 04.03.2023
Zaluzhny discusses with Chief of Defense Staff of Canadian Armed Forces supply of military aid to Ukraine

Zaluzhny discusses with Chief of Defense Staff of Canadian Armed Forces supply of military aid to Ukraine

19:27 16.02.2023
Zelensky discusses humanitarian ties between Ukraine, Kazakhstan with President Tokayev

Zelensky discusses humanitarian ties between Ukraine, Kazakhstan with President Tokayev

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy holds talk with Italian PM

Reznikov: Leopard tanks to be used in counteroffensive, I think, in April-May

Reznikov: Russian offensive is in full swing, defense of Bakhmut gives us stability along entire frontline

Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra to be a museum that hosts religious services – Danilov

Emergency blackouts due to bad weather introduced in Kyiv

LATEST

SPF plans to sell Demurinsky GOK, Mykolaiv alumina plant - head of fund

IAEA experts launch integrated nuclear infrastructure review in Kazakhstan

Yaroslav Kurbakov appointed head of patrol police of Kyiv

Germany intends to allocate another EUR 12 bln for military assistance to Ukraine – media

Russian occupiers carry out air strike on Avdiiyvka, kindergarten, high–rise building damaged – Yermak

Recruiting campaign for Offensive Guard can be continued after April 1

Olena Kondratiuk calls on President, deputies of Slovak Parliament to become ambassadors for return of Ukrainian children

Yermak, working group on Ukraine's participation in OECD discuss bill on liability of legal entities for intl bribery

Shmyhal discusses with Ambassadors of Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Finland and Sweden priority areas of Ukraine's reconstruction

Sports Ministry condemns partial change in position of IOC regarding non-admission of Russian, Belarusian athletes to intl competitions

AD
AD
AD
AD