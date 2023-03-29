German govt launches Ukraine Recovery Platform

The German government launched the Ukraine Recovery Platform project for German companies interested in participating in this process.

"The Ukraine Recovery Platform is an offer by the Federal Government for non-governmental organizations based in Germany who would like to participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine, are interested in exchanging ideas with like-minded people or are looking for partners for cooperation. The platform is also available to Ukrainian and international partners," the platform's website says.

This resource will provide information about opportunities to participate in recovery, funding, and planned activities. At the same time, it is emphasized that the project does not provide financial support, does not consolidate or coordinate offers of assistance or donations.

"The Recovery Platform offers opportunities for networking at the European level, exchanging best practices and contacts. Investing in Ukraine means making a contribution to a united Europe," Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeyev commented on the creation of the resource, whose words are given in the message.