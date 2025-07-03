Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:40 03.07.2025

Amount of national cashback paid in May increases by 10%, becomes record since start of program – Economy Ministry

2 min read

Over 3.5 million participants in the National Cashback program received UAH 490 million in compensation for the purchase of Ukrainian consumer goods in May, which is UAH 445 million, or 10% more than the April figure, the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine said.

It is noted that this amount has become a record since the start of the program – in September 2024.

In total, for the entire duration of the program, Ukrainians have already received about UAH 2.9 billion in cashback from the government.

The Ministry of Economy also reminded that the funds received under the program can be spent until the end of 2025 on utility and other services, books and medicines registered in the program. They can also be used for charity, to buy military bonds or to donate to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Currently, a 10% cashback is accrued for the purchase of about 400,000 consumer goods of Ukrainian production registered in the program, including food and beverages, building materials, clothing, footwear, cosmetics, household chemicals, hygiene products, furniture, household goods, pet products and others.

The project is implemented by the Ministry of Economy in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Economy, the National Bank of Ukraine, the Cabinet of Ministers, the State Tax Service, Sberbank, and authorized banks of Ukraine and the Government Contact Center. The technological partner in the implementation of the program is the international payment system Mastercard. The operational partner of the project is the international payment technology company Visa.

Some 20 banks have already joined the program: PrivatBank, monobank, Ukrgasbank, Sense Bank, FUIB, A-bank, Globus Bank, UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group, Oschadbank, Accordbank, Credit Dnipro Bank, Pravex Bank (does not issue cards for cashback payments), Credit Agricole Bank, Clearing House Bank, Radabank, Rife, OTR Bank, Vlasnyi Rahunok Bank (does not issue cards for cashback payments), Idea Bank and MTB Bank.

The 2025 state budget provides for UAH 13 billion for the Winter e-Support and National Cashback programs, however, in early June, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated another UAH 2.4 billion from the state budget reserve fund for payments under the National Cashback program.

Tags: #record #cashback

