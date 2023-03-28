Russians carry out 11 air, two missile strikes, carry out more than 10 attacks from MLRS - General Staff

During the day, the enemy inflicted 11 air and two missile strikes, carried out more than 10 attacks from multiple rocket launchers, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the situation as of 18.00 of Tuesday.

"The probability of missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high, because the enemy ... continues to use terror tactics against civilians. Today, as a result of a missile strike on the infrastructure of the town of Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region, civilians were injured, private houses were damaged," the General Staff said in a Facebook message.