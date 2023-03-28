Ukrainian people to accept peace only if it guarantees complete ending of Russian aggression, withdrawal of Russian troops – Kuleba

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba called on the world community to join the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula and reiterated that Ukraine would accept peace only if it guaranteed the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from the country's territory.

Speaking online at the Summit for Democracy 2023 on Tuesday, Kuleba apologized on behalf of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was unable to join the summit due to visiting the country's frontline areas.

"While Russia seeks to destroy Ukraine, its aggression is not limited to Ukraine. The Russian Federation also seeks to destroy the world order based on international law and the UN Charter. For more than nine years, our best sons and daughters have not only fought for the future, but also defended our common democratic values at the cost of their lives. In this struggle, we are defending the entire democratic world," Kuleba said during the panel session entitled "A Just and Lasting Peace in Ukraine".

The head of the Foreign Ministry stressed that no other nation wants peace more than Ukraine, but "peace at any cost is an illusion." The minister also noted that only comprehensive justice can guarantee long-term peace.

"I would like to emphasize that the Ukrainian people will accept peace only if they guarantee the complete ending of Russian aggression, the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine, and the restoration of the territorial integrity of our state within internationally recognized borders. The Ukrainian peace formula contains all these just conditions for ending the war," Kuleba said.

He also stressed that Russia must pay for all the damage caused, in particular, all those involved in the killings of Ukrainians, not only the top military leadership of Russia, must be held accountable. According to the minister, the Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine should "restore the face of justice."

"I want to make it clear that Russia must withdraw from every square meter of Ukrainian territory. There should be no misinterpretation of what is meant by 'withdrawal of troops'," the minister said.