Some 4,390 Ukrainian children with statuses remain in temporarily occupied territories – Vereschuk

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk, who is also the Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, has said that 4,390 Ukrainian children from special establishments still remain in the territories temporarily occupied by Russia.

"I mean students of specialized children's establishments – orphans and children deprived of parental care," the ministry's press service quoted Vereschuk as saying.

Due to the fact that Russia conceals any information about these children, all possible Ukrainian agencies are involved in the search for them, the minister said.

"We send all available materials to the International Criminal Court, which also investigates these crimes. Enough evidence has been collected there. We hope that our efforts and pressure of the international community will allow to speed up the process of returning our children," she said.