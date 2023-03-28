USA supports idea of creating hybrid special tribunal to investigate Russia’s aggression crime against Ukraine – State Dept

The United States supports the idea of creating a special tribunal to investigate the crime of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, U.S. State Department Global Criminal Justice Ambassador Beth Van Schaack said.

According to the Voice of America, the Ambassador made the corresponding statement on March 27 during a speech at a conference at the Catholic University of America in Washington dedicated to modern challenges to the Nuremberg Principles.

The State Department spokeswoman said that now, at this critical moment in history, he can announce that they support the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute the crime of aggression against Ukraine. According to him, there were many different models that were considered. The United States considered in detail all the pros and cons of each of them and came to the conclusion that the most effective way to ensure responsibility for crimes of aggression involves the creation of an internationalized court within the judicial system of Ukraine, she said.

According to her, such efforts will include subject jurisdiction over international crimes, the involvement of international personnel, possibly by integrating professionals, judges, prosecutors, investigators, lawyers, or by providing expert assistance at the request of Ukraine.

She added that such a court could contribute to broad international support, and also would not require a resolution of the General Assembly on the creation of a new independent international institution, the formation of which requires time and resources.

She stressed that such a hybrid court would also demonstrate Ukraine's leadership in ensuring responsibility for the crime of aggression fully within the framework of the national legal system. According to her, the United States is ready to cooperate with Ukraine and other countries of the world, provide resources, exchange information with such a tribunal to achieve comprehensive accountability for international crimes committed in Ukraine.

At the same time, she added that at the moment there is no international consensus on the creation of such a hybrid model of an international tribunal to investigate the crime of aggression of Russia.

The State Department representative summed up that there are two models that are being considered: this is this model - the Ukrainian tribunal, which will have an international character and will have a lot of international support and another option that the UN General Assembly can create. The Ukrainian authorities are considering both options. Preference was expressed for a more separate international institution, but there are concerns that it may not be possible to gather the necessary votes in the General Assembly to create such an institution, she added.