First batch of Leopard 2 tanks, delivered by Germany, arrives in Ukraine – media

The first batch of Leopard 2 tanks transferred by Germany has already arrived in Ukraine, the German newspaper Der Spiegel reports.

It is noted that German-made tanks were transferred to Ukraine two months after Berlin made a decision on their supply.

"The time has come: according to Spiegel, Leopard 2 tanks from Germany have been transferred to Ukraine," the report says.

As previously reported, in March Germany planned to deliver 18 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine.

Leopard 2 is the main battle tank of the German army, also in service with Austria, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Spain, Denmark, Greece, Finland. It has been in operation since 1979, it has many modifications, and more than 3,600 units of this tank have been produced in total. The main two variants of the tank are the Leopard 2A4, and the upgraded Leopard 2A5.

Since 2001, at least 225 tanks have been upgraded to the A6 variant: this modification received enhanced turret reservation and additional mine protection, a new gun with an increased barrel length, thanks to which the armor penetration and range of destruction increased for the shells produced by the tank. The weight of the tank has increased to 62 tonnes.