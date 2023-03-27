Facts

20:45 27.03.2023

First batch of Leopard 2 tanks, delivered by Germany, arrives in Ukraine – media

2 min read
First batch of Leopard 2 tanks, delivered by Germany, arrives in Ukraine – media

The first batch of Leopard 2 tanks transferred by Germany has already arrived in Ukraine, the German newspaper Der Spiegel reports.

It is noted that German-made tanks were transferred to Ukraine two months after Berlin made a decision on their supply.

"The time has come: according to Spiegel, Leopard 2 tanks from Germany have been transferred to Ukraine," the report says.

As previously reported, in March Germany planned to deliver 18 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine.

Leopard 2 is the main battle tank of the German army, also in service with Austria, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Spain, Denmark, Greece, Finland. It has been in operation since 1979, it has many modifications, and more than 3,600 units of this tank have been produced in total. The main two variants of the tank are the Leopard 2A4, and the upgraded Leopard 2A5.

Since 2001, at least 225 tanks have been upgraded to the A6 variant: this modification received enhanced turret reservation and additional mine protection, a new gun with an increased barrel length, thanks to which the armor penetration and range of destruction increased for the shells produced by the tank. The weight of the tank has increased to 62 tonnes.

Tags: #germany #tanks #delivery

MORE ABOUT

19:48 23.03.2023
Spain to send first six Leopard tanks at end of next week - Spanish Defense Ministry

Spain to send first six Leopard tanks at end of next week - Spanish Defense Ministry

16:49 08.03.2023
Germany provides Ukraine with two more Gepard guns

Germany provides Ukraine with two more Gepard guns

15:00 08.03.2023
Leopard 2 tanks to be delivered to Ukraine this month – German Defense Minister

Leopard 2 tanks to be delivered to Ukraine this month – German Defense Minister

11:07 06.03.2023
Leaders of German Social Democratic Party, SPD faction arrive in Kyiv

Leaders of German Social Democratic Party, SPD faction arrive in Kyiv

18:37 28.02.2023
Germany to transfer two Skynex air defense systems to Ukraine – media

Germany to transfer two Skynex air defense systems to Ukraine – media

13:04 28.02.2023
German govt increases support for Ukraine to develop climate policy, protect biodiversity - Ministry of Natural Resources

German govt increases support for Ukraine to develop climate policy, protect biodiversity - Ministry of Natural Resources

12:10 28.02.2023
Rheinmetall starts supplying Ukraine with automatic reconnaissance systems using drones

Rheinmetall starts supplying Ukraine with automatic reconnaissance systems using drones

16:51 27.02.2023
Germany allocates EUR 5 mln for restoration of 12 schools in Ukraine

Germany allocates EUR 5 mln for restoration of 12 schools in Ukraine

15:31 25.02.2023
With support, we can end Russian aggression already this year – Zelenskyy's appeal to German leadership

With support, we can end Russian aggression already this year – Zelenskyy's appeal to German leadership

14:12 25.02.2023
Germany decides to increase number of Leopard 2 A6 tanks transferred to Ukraine by four - up to 18

Germany decides to increase number of Leopard 2 A6 tanks transferred to Ukraine by four - up to 18

AD

HOT NEWS

Fiercest battles underway for Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka

Without withdrawal of Russian troops, personnel from ZNPP and adjacent territories, any initiatives to restore nuclear safety doomed

At least 32 wounded, two killed amid missile attack on Sloviansk - National Police

Zelenskyy meets with servicemen on front line in Zaporizhia region

About 180,000 sq km may be contaminated in Ukraine; it's area 4.5 size of Switzerland – Director of UNDP Crisis Bureau

LATEST

Fiercest battles underway for Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka

Stefanchuk: It's time for UK to become leader of ‘air coalition’

Defense forces attack 10 places of concentration of invaders in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Stefanchuk: We start discussion with UK Parliament on recognizing Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Without withdrawal of Russian troops, personnel from ZNPP and adjacent territories, any initiatives to restore nuclear safety doomed

One should not look for soft synonyms for war crimes – Podoliak

At least 32 wounded, two killed amid missile attack on Sloviansk - National Police

Zelenskyy observes work of command post of Zaporizhia operational group of troops, holds meeting on situation in region

Zelenskyy meets with servicemen on front line in Zaporizhia region

Ambassador of Slovakia visits Kherson region on Monday – regional authorities

AD
AD
AD
AD