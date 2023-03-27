Facts

15:05 27.03.2023

About 180,000 sq km may be contaminated in Ukraine; it's area 4.5 size of Switzerland – Director of UNDP Crisis Bureau

2 min read
About 180,000 sq km may be contaminated in Ukraine; it's area 4.5 size of Switzerland – Director of UNDP Crisis Bureau

Ukraine has become one of the world's largest minefields, about 180,000 square kilometers of the country's territory need to be cleared of explosive objects, Director of the Crisis Bureau of the UN Development Program Asako Okai has said.

"It's shocking figures. About 30% of the whole territory of Ukraine in contaminated. About 180,000 square kilometers of the country may be contaminated. It is an area 4,5 the size of Switzerland. Estimates suggest over 10 million Ukrainians are at risk. So, Ukraine has become one of the world's largest minefields," Okai said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

She said the issue of mine clearance is a priority, since many areas of Ukraine are not yet accessible, which complicates emergency assistance and delays reconstruction.

UNDP also said that in 2022, mine action efforts of the UN and partners have reached almost 3.5 million people in 2022.

"But I'd like to say that 350 000 items are collected, meaning explosives," Okai said.

However, she also said the contamination of this scale would take decades.

In November, Head of the State Emergency Service Serhiy Kruk said some 30% of the territory of Ukraine was mined. According to him, the area and volumes of mines in the territory of Ukraine have grown ten times compared to the pre-war period.

Tags: #undp #asako_okai

MORE ABOUT

17:52 28.09.2022
UNDP implementing new program in Ukraine to restore country's energy sector - Energy Ministry

UNDP implementing new program in Ukraine to restore country's energy sector - Energy Ministry

17:40 25.07.2022
UNDP with Canada's support deliver eight ambulances to four regional centers of Ukraine

UNDP with Canada's support deliver eight ambulances to four regional centers of Ukraine

18:44 30.05.2022
Ukrainian govt, UNDP developing solutions for development of small, medium-sized businesses in Ukraine – Shmyhal

Ukrainian govt, UNDP developing solutions for development of small, medium-sized businesses in Ukraine – Shmyhal

14:48 15.04.2022
UNDP launches new project to strengthen crisis response, coordination of Ukrainian govt activities

UNDP launches new project to strengthen crisis response, coordination of Ukrainian govt activities

20:19 11.04.2022
UNDP launches new program to overcome socio-economic consequences of war in Ukraine

UNDP launches new program to overcome socio-economic consequences of war in Ukraine

12:14 16.03.2022
Some 90% of Ukrainians could be facing poverty, extreme economic vulnerability in the event of protracted war – UNDP

Some 90% of Ukrainians could be facing poverty, extreme economic vulnerability in the event of protracted war – UNDP

12:19 27.07.2021
UNDP opens two renovated medical call centers in eastern Ukraine

UNDP opens two renovated medical call centers in eastern Ukraine

11:25 27.04.2021
UNDP, Canada expand network of mobile administrative service centres in eastern Ukraine

UNDP, Canada expand network of mobile administrative service centres in eastern Ukraine

11:06 22.04.2021
UNDP to provide Ukraine with about UAH 25 mln to overcome consequences of pandemic

UNDP to provide Ukraine with about UAH 25 mln to overcome consequences of pandemic

10:39 21.04.2021
Ukraine joins Executive Council of UN Women for 2022-2024

Ukraine joins Executive Council of UN Women for 2022-2024

AD

HOT NEWS

Fiercest battles underway for Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka

Without withdrawal of Russian troops, personnel from ZNPP and adjacent territories, any initiatives to restore nuclear safety doomed

At least 32 wounded, two killed amid missile attack on Sloviansk - National Police

Zelenskyy meets with servicemen on front line in Zaporizhia region

Ukraine's MFA in response to UN report: Freedom of religion is not same as right to be engaged in activities undermining national security

LATEST

Fiercest battles underway for Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka

First batch of Leopard 2 tanks, delivered by Germany, arrives in Ukraine – media

Stefanchuk: It's time for UK to become leader of ‘air coalition’

Defense forces attack 10 places of concentration of invaders in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Stefanchuk: We start discussion with UK Parliament on recognizing Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Without withdrawal of Russian troops, personnel from ZNPP and adjacent territories, any initiatives to restore nuclear safety doomed

One should not look for soft synonyms for war crimes – Podoliak

At least 32 wounded, two killed amid missile attack on Sloviansk - National Police

Zelenskyy observes work of command post of Zaporizhia operational group of troops, holds meeting on situation in region

Zelenskyy meets with servicemen on front line in Zaporizhia region

AD
AD
AD
AD