Lubinets on report of UN Monitoring Mission for Human Rights in Ukraine: Mission's findings confirm commission of mass war crimes by Russia

The findings of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine confirm the commission by Russia of mass war crimes on Ukrainian territory, violation of human rights and disregard for all norms of international humanitarian law, Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Lubinets has said.

"Death and injury of civilians, arbitrary detentions, attacks, executions, enforced disappearances, torture, sexual violence – such criminal acts are committed by the aggressor," Lubinets said in Telegram, commenting on the release by the Mission on Friday of new reports regarding the human rights situation in the territory Ukraine and the treatment of prisoners of war.

He said that during his repeated personal meetings with Head of the Mission Matilda Bogner and UN Resident Coordinator in Ukraine Denise Brown, they never raised the issue of the treatment of Russian prisoners of war.

"In addition, I would like to hear the indisputable facts and arguments on which the Mission's findings are based regarding possible violations by the Ukrainian side. I emphasize once again that Ukraine adheres to the Geneva Conventions, international law and is open to international organizations," he said.

The Ombudsman said it was precisely "Russia that criminally invaded our land, kills and kidnaps Ukrainian citizens and blocks access to our prisoners of war."

"The scale of inhuman treatment and torture is being hidden. I call on the UN, as well as the entire world community, to put pressure on Russia and demand access to places where Ukrainian prisoners of war are kept," he said.

As reported, the new report of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine on the general human rights situation in Ukraine as of January 31, 2023 documents 621 cases of enforced disappearances and arbitrary detentions of civilians by the Russian military.