Ukrainian apartment rental app Bird launches in Warsaw

The Ukrainian iOS app for renting apartments Bird is planning to launch in Warsaw, the press service of the LUN real estate portal told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the release, the service is being launched primarily for Ukrainians, of whom 105,000 are officially registered in Warsaw. According to polls, finding housing is the main problem they face.

"We know the difficulty for people who want to rent housing, and we know how to make a convenient product that is primarily focused on people and is free for them," the developers say.

Until 2022, Bird worked exclusively in Kyiv. There are currently 300,000 users in the App Store with a score of 4.9 out of 5. Last year, the app expanded its geography and launched in London and Lviv.

The application has the ability to independently define the area where you are primarily interested in renting a home, view the available options and subscribe to updates.

The application contains artificial intelligence (AI bird assistant), which removes duplicates from the service. Filters show the central/residential areas, help sort apartments by area, choose new buildings or houses of the old housing stock. The "grandmother's repair" function is also available, filtering housing by interior and furniture. In Warsaw, you will also have the opportunity to choose which interior you prefer.

Bird received two Red Dot awards in 2019, and the London-based app received the No. 1 Product of the Day and Week honor at Product Hunt in June 2022.

Bird also became one of the members of the Google Startup Fund, a fund to support Ukrainian startups.