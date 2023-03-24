AFU eliminate about 1,020 occupiers, destroy four tanks, two cruise missiles in past 24 hours – General Staff

During the day, the Ukrainian military eliminated about 1,020 personnel of the Russian army, four tanks, five UAVs, two cruise missiles, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to March 24, 2023 approximately amounted to: about 169,170 (plus 1,020) people of military personnel, 3,574 tanks (plus four) units, 6,921 armored combat vehicles (plus 23) units, 2,616 artillery systems (plus eight) units, 511 MLRS units, 276 units of air defense equipment (plus three) units, 305 units of aircraft, 290 helicopters, 2,208 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus five), 911 cruise missiles (plus two), 18 ships /boats, 5,464 motor vehicles and tankers (plus 12) units, and 277 special equipment units (plus four)," the message posted on Facebook says.