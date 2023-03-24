Facts

12:16 24.03.2023

AFU eliminate about 1,020 occupiers, destroy four tanks, two cruise missiles in past 24 hours – General Staff

1 min read
AFU eliminate about 1,020 occupiers, destroy four tanks, two cruise missiles in past 24 hours – General Staff

During the day, the Ukrainian military eliminated about 1,020 personnel of the Russian army, four tanks, five UAVs, two cruise missiles, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to March 24, 2023 approximately amounted to: about 169,170 (plus 1,020) people of military personnel, 3,574 tanks (plus four) units, 6,921 armored combat vehicles (plus 23) units, 2,616 artillery systems (plus eight) units, 511 MLRS units, 276 units of air defense equipment (plus three) units, 305 units of aircraft, 290 helicopters, 2,208 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus five), 911 cruise missiles (plus two), 18 ships /boats, 5,464 motor vehicles and tankers (plus 12) units, and 277 special equipment units (plus four)," the message posted on Facebook says.

Tags: #afu #russian_army

MORE ABOUT

17:12 15.03.2023
AFU publishes list of most necessary types of weapons now

AFU publishes list of most necessary types of weapons now

12:27 03.03.2023
AFU destroy 765 occupiers, eight tanks, one aircraft over day – General Staff

AFU destroy 765 occupiers, eight tanks, one aircraft over day – General Staff

09:57 02.03.2023
AFU repel over 170 enemy attacks in five directions over day – General Staff

AFU repel over 170 enemy attacks in five directions over day – General Staff

10:40 01.03.2023
AFU repel more than 85 enemy attacks in five directions in past 24 hours – General Staff

AFU repel more than 85 enemy attacks in five directions in past 24 hours – General Staff

15:59 27.02.2023
Bakhmut remains the epicenter of enemy strikes, heavy fighting continues near Yahidne – AFU Eastern Group

Bakhmut remains the epicenter of enemy strikes, heavy fighting continues near Yahidne – AFU Eastern Group

11:51 25.02.2023
AFU eliminate about 650 occupiers, 12 tanks in past 24 hours – General Staff

AFU eliminate about 650 occupiers, 12 tanks in past 24 hours – General Staff

17:58 15.02.2023
AFU Eastern Group reports 25 military clashes in Bakhmut direction in past 24 hours, heavy fighting continues

AFU Eastern Group reports 25 military clashes in Bakhmut direction in past 24 hours, heavy fighting continues

13:20 06.02.2023
AFU repulse enemy attacks in area of 14 settlements in 24 hours

AFU repulse enemy attacks in area of 14 settlements in 24 hours

19:42 27.01.2023
AFU General Staff announces creation of world's first UAV crack companies

AFU General Staff announces creation of world's first UAV crack companies

11:52 26.01.2023
AFU destroy about 780 invaders, 14 tanks, two MLRS over day – General Staff

AFU destroy about 780 invaders, 14 tanks, two MLRS over day – General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine hands over to Russia all seriously wounded prisoners outside swap procedure - Coordination HQ for Treatment of POWs

Zelenskyy: We are at crucial stage of battle for Ukraine

'Hidden' assets of Medvedchuk's wife worth more than UAH 440 mln seized - SBU

Enemy attacks Kryvyi Rih with drones at night: one shot down, there is hit of five UAVs

EU leaders welcome agreements to urgently supply Ukraine with ammunition and, if necessary, missiles - conclusions

LATEST

Over 8,000 civilian deaths, 14,000 injured as result of Russian aggression in Ukraine documented – UN Mission on Human Rights

Ukraine hands over to Russia all seriously wounded prisoners outside swap procedure - Coordination HQ for Treatment of POWs

Zaluzhny on anniversary of strike on enemy's naval base in Berdiansk: Myth of invulnerability of Russian fleet destroyed by AFU’s well-aimed blows

Zelenskyy: We are at crucial stage of battle for Ukraine

Ukrainian apartment rental app Bird launches in Warsaw

Invaders transfer about a thousand of their military from Belarus, where they were trained – British intelligence

Russia uses combined means of attack last night, incl aircraft guided bombs

'Hidden' assets of Medvedchuk's wife worth more than UAH 440 mln seized - SBU

European Commission head announces conference to be devoted to issue of return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

Opening of ICC representative office in Ukraine will allow intl justice to be more active – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD