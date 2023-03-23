Four out of five Ukrainians support Ukraine's accession to NATO - poll

Ukrainians express record support for the country's membership in the North Atlantic Alliance - 82% of Ukrainians support it, according to the results of a poll conducted by the Rating Sociological Group, which were released on Thursday.

According to the survey results, the current level of support for Ukraine's accession to NATO is 10% higher compared to the June 2022 poll and 23% higher than the April 2022 data.

At the same time, 91% of Ukrainians approve of the activities of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and 97% of citizens believe in victory in the war with Russia. Some 74% believe that Ukraine will retain all territories within its internationally recognized borders as of 1991.

More than half (54%) of Ukrainians believe that the decision to rebuild should be made by residents of destroyed cities and towns, while 37% are in favor of local authorities making these decisions.

At the same time, the absolute majority of respondents said that it is Russia that should pay for the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine - 89% noted that the restoration of damaged infrastructure should be financed from confiscated Russian assets or reparations.

The survey was conducted by the Rating Sociological Group by order of the Center for Analysis and Sociological Research of the International Republican Institute throughout Ukraine (with the exception of the occupied territories of Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk regions) from February 1 to February 5, 2023 by computer assisted telephone interviewing (CATI) based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers.

In total, 2,000 residents of Ukraine aged 18 years and older were interviewed. The sample does not include citizens who are currently outside of Ukraine. The survey data obtained are weighted by regional and age indicators using data from the State Statistics Service of Ukraine as of January 1, 2021. The error with a confidence probability of 0.95 does not exceed 2%.