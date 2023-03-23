Facts

18:07 23.03.2023

Four out of five Ukrainians support Ukraine's accession to NATO - poll

2 min read
Four out of five Ukrainians support Ukraine's accession to NATO - poll

Ukrainians express record support for the country's membership in the North Atlantic Alliance - 82% of Ukrainians support it, according to the results of a poll conducted by the Rating Sociological Group, which were released on Thursday.

According to the survey results, the current level of support for Ukraine's accession to NATO is 10% higher compared to the June 2022 poll and 23% higher than the April 2022 data.

At the same time, 91% of Ukrainians approve of the activities of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and 97% of citizens believe in victory in the war with Russia. Some 74% believe that Ukraine will retain all territories within its internationally recognized borders as of 1991.

More than half (54%) of Ukrainians believe that the decision to rebuild should be made by residents of destroyed cities and towns, while 37% are in favor of local authorities making these decisions.

At the same time, the absolute majority of respondents said that it is Russia that should pay for the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine - 89% noted that the restoration of damaged infrastructure should be financed from confiscated Russian assets or reparations.

The survey was conducted by the Rating Sociological Group by order of the Center for Analysis and Sociological Research of the International Republican Institute throughout Ukraine (with the exception of the occupied territories of Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk regions) from February 1 to February 5, 2023 by computer assisted telephone interviewing (CATI) based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers.

In total, 2,000 residents of Ukraine aged 18 years and older were interviewed. The sample does not include citizens who are currently outside of Ukraine. The survey data obtained are weighted by regional and age indicators using data from the State Statistics Service of Ukraine as of January 1, 2021. The error with a confidence probability of 0.95 does not exceed 2%.

 

Tags: #nato

MORE ABOUT

15:56 10.03.2023
Zelenskyy on expectations from upcoming NATO summit: We'd like to have security guarantees on way, while we aren't yet in the Alliance

Zelenskyy on expectations from upcoming NATO summit: We'd like to have security guarantees on way, while we aren't yet in the Alliance

15:56 03.03.2023
Ukraine expecting important announcements, specifics from NATO summit in Vilnius – Shmyhal

Ukraine expecting important announcements, specifics from NATO summit in Vilnius – Shmyhal

13:06 02.03.2023
Ukraine expects from NATO summit time, conditions for its entry into Alliance

Ukraine expects from NATO summit time, conditions for its entry into Alliance

12:37 02.03.2023
Yermak, NATO Assistant Secretary General discuss strengthening of Ukrainian air defense, receiving armored vehicles, moving towards membership in Alliance

Yermak, NATO Assistant Secretary General discuss strengthening of Ukrainian air defense, receiving armored vehicles, moving towards membership in Alliance

19:22 28.02.2023
Ukraine to become member of NATO in long term perspective – Stoltenberg

Ukraine to become member of NATO in long term perspective – Stoltenberg

12:47 25.02.2023
UK, France and Germany propose to strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and NATO after war end even if Kyiv unable to de–occupy all its territories – media

UK, France and Germany propose to strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and NATO after war end even if Kyiv unable to de–occupy all its territories – media

11:56 24.02.2023
Stoltenberg invites Zelenskyy to NATO Summit in Vilnius

Stoltenberg invites Zelenskyy to NATO Summit in Vilnius

16:29 21.02.2023
Stoltenberg: Putin makes it clear today that he is ready for bigger war

Stoltenberg: Putin makes it clear today that he is ready for bigger war

21:48 14.02.2023
Pentagon Chief: We’ll do everything possible to provide Ukraine with ammunition as soon as possible

Pentagon Chief: We’ll do everything possible to provide Ukraine with ammunition as soon as possible

19:35 14.02.2023
U.S. Secretary of Defense about Ramstein 9 results: I don't have any announcements to make on aircraft

U.S. Secretary of Defense about Ramstein 9 results: I don't have any announcements to make on aircraft

AD

HOT NEWS

EU leaders welcome agreements to urgently supply Ukraine with ammunition and, if necessary, missiles - conclusions

EU to continue to provide Ukraine with political, economic, military aid for as long as necessary - conclusions

EU leaders again condemn Russian aggression against Ukraine, say Russia must immediately, unconditionally withdraw its troops

Ukraine receives first four MiG-29 fighter jets from Slovakia – Defense Minister

Ukrainian Prosecutor General in The Hague signs Agreement on opening of ICC representative office in Ukraine

LATEST

Talk between Zelenskyy, Xi Jinping planned, President's Office, MFA involved in organization - Podoliak

Russia cannot be part of global nuclear deterrence system in future – Podoliak

Zelenskyy thanks Finland for new defense aid package

EU leaders welcome agreements to urgently supply Ukraine with ammunition and, if necessary, missiles - conclusions

Spain to send first six Leopard tanks at end of next week - Spanish Defense Ministry

EU to continue to provide Ukraine with political, economic, military aid for as long as necessary - conclusions

EU leaders again condemn Russian aggression against Ukraine, say Russia must immediately, unconditionally withdraw its troops

Poroshenko on air of Italian TV channel: we want to hear strong voice of Pope in defense of Ukrainian children

Threats of Russian high-ranking reps against ICC unacceptable – Borrell

About 3,500 residents refuse to leave Bakhmut, incl 32 children – Donetsk regional head

AD
AD
AD
AD