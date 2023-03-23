Facts

15:56 23.03.2023

Before victory, Ukraine must work out model of most attractive tax reform for business - Yermak

1 min read
Before victory, Ukraine must work out model of most attractive tax reform for business - Yermak

Ukraine needs to find the best configuration for a new tax system that would allow, after defeating the aggressor on the battlefield, to rebuild the country with the involvement of both external and domestic investors, Andriy Yermak, head of the President's Office, believes.

"Let's set a goal before our victory to develop such a model that will make it possible to create the most attractive conditions for doing business among competing countries," he said in his address to the participants of the Ukrainian Tax Reform and Anti-Corruption Summit on Thursday in Kyiv.

Yermak pointed out that it is very important to involve both international experts and representatives of the Ukrainian business community in this development process.

"We must offer tax conditions no worse than those of our neighbors. We must be much better. In the global competition for investments, Ukraine must become a champion," the head of the President's Office stressed.

He also noted that the tax reform should "once and for all" remove corruption from the tax sphere.

"I ask you to create such a version of the tax reform that will make the prosperity of Ukraine inevitable. She deserves it," Yermak summed up his appeal.

Tags: #tax #business

