Invaders shell Kherson region 54 times in day, civilian killed, two more wounded

One person was killed, two more civilians of Kherson region were injured as a result of shelling by Russian invaders over the past day on March 22, according to the Telegram channel of Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"The Russian invaders attacked peaceful settlements of Kherson region 54 times. They fired 319 shells from mortars, MLRS, artillery, tanks and drones. The Russian military fired on residential areas of Kherson five times. Private and apartment buildings were damaged in the city," the administration said.

Earlier, Kherson City Council said 11 shells occurred in the settlements of Kherson united territorial community, there were 58 arrivals. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed.

"The hits were recorded in Kherson (Korabelny and Dniprovsky districts) Antonivka, Molodizhne, Zelenivka. In addition, the island and coastal parts of Kherson State Tretyakov Gallery (summer cottages) were shelled," the administration said.