Facts

13:01 23.03.2023

Invaders shell Kherson region 54 times in day, civilian killed, two more wounded

1 min read
Invaders shell Kherson region 54 times in day, civilian killed, two more wounded

One person was killed, two more civilians of Kherson region were injured as a result of shelling by Russian invaders over the past day on March 22, according to the Telegram channel of Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"The Russian invaders attacked peaceful settlements of Kherson region 54 times. They fired 319 shells from mortars, MLRS, artillery, tanks and drones. The Russian military fired on residential areas of Kherson five times. Private and apartment buildings were damaged in the city," the administration said.

Earlier, Kherson City Council said 11 shells occurred in the settlements of Kherson united territorial community, there were 58 arrivals. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed.

"The hits were recorded in Kherson (Korabelny and Dniprovsky districts) Antonivka, Molodizhne, Zelenivka. In addition, the island and coastal parts of Kherson State Tretyakov Gallery (summer cottages) were shelled," the administration said.

Tags: #shelling #kherson_region

MORE ABOUT

13:55 23.03.2023
Zelenskyy in Kherson region gets acquainted with progress of restoring infrastructure

Zelenskyy in Kherson region gets acquainted with progress of restoring infrastructure

12:19 22.03.2023
Yermak: Russians shell residential buildings in Zaporizhia, Khortytsia

Yermak: Russians shell residential buildings in Zaporizhia, Khortytsia

13:57 17.03.2023
Head of Kherson Regional Administration Prokudin: Situation in temporarily occupied territories difficult, getting worse every day

Head of Kherson Regional Administration Prokudin: Situation in temporarily occupied territories difficult, getting worse every day

12:55 17.03.2023
Head of Kherson Regional Administration: There are difficulties with sowing campaign, but we will hold off on pessimistic forecasts

Head of Kherson Regional Administration: There are difficulties with sowing campaign, but we will hold off on pessimistic forecasts

12:11 17.03.2023
Some 3,700 residential buildings damaged or destroyed by Russian shelling in Kherson region – head of regional administration

Some 3,700 residential buildings damaged or destroyed by Russian shelling in Kherson region – head of regional administration

20:00 16.03.2023
Occupiers shell Kostiantynivka using cluster munitions, six people wounded – regional authorities

Occupiers shell Kostiantynivka using cluster munitions, six people wounded – regional authorities

19:13 15.03.2023
Enemy inflicts three missile, 36 air strikes, mounts 23 MLRS attacks on Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Enemy inflicts three missile, 36 air strikes, mounts 23 MLRS attacks on Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

16:12 13.03.2023
New curfew regime introduced from 17:00 to 6:30 in Kherson region until March 17

New curfew regime introduced from 17:00 to 6:30 in Kherson region until March 17

13:51 13.03.2023
In Znob-Novhorodske, Sumy region, one killed, four injured by missile attack

In Znob-Novhorodske, Sumy region, one killed, four injured by missile attack

09:27 13.03.2023
Two people killed, three wounded, including child in shelling of Kutsurub community – local authorities

Two people killed, three wounded, including child in shelling of Kutsurub community – local authorities

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine receives first four MiG-29 fighter jets from Slovakia – Defense Minister

Ukrainian Prosecutor General in The Hague signs Agreement on opening of ICC representative office in Ukraine

Zelenskyy in Kherson region gets acquainted with progress of restoring infrastructure

Syrsky: Wagner group trying to capture Bakhmut loses significant strength, runs out of steam; we to take advantage of this opportunity soon

Debris removal completed in Rzhyschiv, nine people killed – Emergency Service

LATEST

Threats of Russian high-ranking reps against ICC unacceptable – Borrell

About 3,500 residents refuse to leave Bakhmut, incl 32 children – Donetsk regional head

Finland to send three Leopard 2 mine clearing tanks to Ukraine

Ukraine receives first four MiG-29 fighter jets from Slovakia – Defense Minister

Before victory, Ukraine must work out model of most attractive tax reform for business - Yermak

Invaders increase grouping of Kalibr carriers in Black Sea to four – Pivden task force

Ukrainian Prosecutor General in The Hague signs Agreement on opening of ICC representative office in Ukraine

Lisovyi proposes to allow citizens to voluntarily give up academic degrees

Syrsky: Wagner group trying to capture Bakhmut loses significant strength, runs out of steam; we to take advantage of this opportunity soon

Some 244 hospitals sign contracts for medical assistance in rehabilitation

AD
AD
AD
AD