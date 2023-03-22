Let next Ramadan begin in peace on entire Ukrainian land – Zelenskyy on first Ramadan day

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the Muslims of Ukraine on the beginning of the Ramadan holiday.

“This evening begins the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims. A significant part of our Ukrainian Muslim community, the Crimean Tatar people, is forced to meet Ramadan under occupation, under the threat of Russian repression and abuse in Crimea, under shelling in other parts of Ukraine, and in frontline battles,” he said in his video address on Wednesday evening.

He said he has no doubt that “we will return freedom, respect, and security to our entire state and to all communities.” “And may the power of prayer in this holy month help us cleanse Ukraine of Russian godless evil, of those who truly believe in nothing, and that is why they are capable of such terror. Let the next Ramadan begin in peace and on the entire Ukrainian land free from Russia,” he added.